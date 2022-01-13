Africa Cup: A big mental test for Ugandan players

Talking Game. Coach Nsereko (C) offers pep talk to the Hockey She Cranes during a training breather at the Lugogo Hockey Astro-turf pitch. PHOTO/MAKHTUM MUZIRANSA

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

Hockey. Both team’s head coach Francesco Richichi, who describes his colleagues as “good coach” and “good communicator” respectively agrees but warns Ghana “will test the players’ mentality.” 

After over two months of training, Ugandap coaches Vincent Kasasa (men) and Moses Nsereko (women) believe their hockey teams are ready for the January 17-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana. 

