After claiming the Central Region crown, Lubega aims for Eldoret

The best bodybuilder in Uganda should obviously be the best in his region but that was not the case until last week when Godfrey Lubega was announced the 2023 Central Region champion at Rest Gardens Bweyogerere.

In the inaugural edition last year, Lubega was embarrassed after failing to qualify from the middleweight category, falling behind eventual champion Lameka Muwanga.

But in December 2022, Lubega bounced back stronger to beat Muwanga and claim the Mr Uganda crown, the ultimate prize in the land.



Even then, he wanted to prove another point in the Central Region championship and the absence of Muwanga, who is competing in Canada, might have tempted him even more.

But this time, after edging Rayan Kayongo and Abdul-Nasser Mwanje in the most competitive light heavyweight category, he met another adversary in Hussein Mbajja, aka Finito, in the five-man final.

Mbajja, welterweight champ of the night, presented his best body ever, with all muscles well defined. He was also in his hood, having grown in Kirinya, a neighbouring village. And until the final announcement, he had Lubega (Stage Number 57) thinking.

When Stage Number 39 (Mbajja) was announced in second position, Lubega, relieved, sighed and hugged Mbajja, who smiled half-heartedly. He had improved a lot and thought he deserved the crown.



"He was good. His abdomen was especially very good. But I think I was better in mass and the back," Lubega explained to Daily Monitor, how he edged this one. Lubega also posed with admirable ease, unlike his opponents.