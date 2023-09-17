After Worlds Nakidde focuses on Qatar Grand Prix

After a not-so-good performance at the IWF 2023 World Weightlifting Championship in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Lydia Nakidde has turned her focus on the IWF Grand Prix in Doha, Qatar as she seeks to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

In the Women’s 64kg Group D, Nakidde lifted 60kg and 67kg but failed the 70kg attempt in snatch. In clean and jerk she lifted 80 and failed her two 85kg attempts. She totaled 147kg, three kilogrammes less than what she totaled at the Africa Senior Championships in Tunisia in May.

“I should have done better. But that’s what I managed to do,” Nakidde told Daily Monitor on return from the Saudi capital.

She finished eighth in Group D and 35th overall, one place behind Kenya’s Winny Chepngeno Langat, out of 46, some of whom failed to score a total.

“It wasn’t the performance I aimed at but at least I managed to get a total. Plus, that being a World Championship I got the opportunity to gauge myself with the world’s best and set myself more realistic targets.”

Nakidde is back training ahead of the Grand Prix in Doha.

“I must ensure that I perform much better in Qatar, to improve my chances for the Olympics,” she said. “I will be training with my club coach in Kisugu and my national coach in Kasubi, according to resources.”