Aga Khan, BSK win USSSA Swimming Championship

Captain Abigail Mwagale led a well experienced team from British School of Kampala (BSK) to top the girls’ category of the Uganda Secondary School Sports Association (USSSA) Swimming Championship that was held at Greenhill Academy, Kibuli on Saturday.

Mwagale’s team had Paula Nabukeera, Blessing Kaitesi, Kiara Kyaligonza, Terrie Akampa, Tanja Atukunda, Leah Nabulya, Amy Ssempebwa, Elsie Vanpret, Bernice Muwonge and Rhoda Kirabo collecting 434 points – 22 more than the hosts’ team that also had seasoned swimmers like Esther Atoo and Divine Kalungi, Sonia Mwere, Yvonne Kembabazi and captain Karla Mugisha.

“We had a strong girls’ team especially in the 12-15 age group,” Mwagale explained the edge they had over the hosts and the rest of the field, which had excellent individual swimmers too.

Lubiri SS for example could boast of the performances of Rahmah Nakasule. Aga Khan had Karimah, her sister Aleena Katemba and Paloma Kirabo while Bilquis Nabukenya among others and Alexis Akol played their part for Elite High School and Nabisunsa Girls respectively.

Some swimmers like Shalom Birungi, whose schools could not take part, came unattached and proved themselves at the competition that also doubles as a qualifier for some national team engagements.

Aga Khan edge Greenhill

There was more jeopardy for Greenhill as Tebi Nyanzi also captained the Aga Khan boys like his brother Ethani Ssengooba, Ian Aziku, Emaad Tumusiime, Malcolm Nahamya to the 390 points that helped them top the category. Greenhill led by Ampaire Namanya and Joshua Mandre had 381 and although they had the combined top score from both categories, there was no trophy for that.

“What helped us is the team chemistry that we have from training together at club level,” Nyanzi, a senior three student, said after.

Again here Lubiri had Akram Lubega and Michael Mukiibi putting in a shift. Elite had Daniel Kayemba while St. Mary’s College Kisubi missed the podium by 20 points despite the collective efforts of Jethro Mugisha, Sammi Lumala, Kevin Rugaaju and brother Ryan Barungi.

Seeta Green who edged them did not have many podium finishes bar a few from Grace Mwanguya, Kasimu Nana and Alfred Kivumbi. Nathan Nsereko led the unattached swimmers while Ethan Kalungi made Light Academy noticeable despite their 11th place finish.