Agrolinks break Taibah hearts in Independence tourney

The afternoon rain poured heavily. But perhaps not heavier than the pain of losing the most precious silverware, moreover on home turf. Little wonder, Arajab Nsubuga, Taibah International School’s goalkeeper, took nearly a minute lying flat on the soaked pitch as Agrolinks Academy ran, jumped and shouted after winning the Football Under 20 title at the Taibah Independence Sports Tournament on Sunday.

After a goalless draw in regular time, Taibah banked on goaltender Nsubuga to make a difference in the shootout.

And thrice, he came close to saving one of the penalties but didn’t succeed.

And after each side beautifully converted its five spot-kicks, under the pouring heavens, it came to sudden death.

Taibah’s Luke Lumu guided his left-foot effort way over the bar. The crowd went quieter as Agrolinks’ Ibrahim Yiga walked to the spot. The boy nicknamed Mendez made no mistake, slotting his kick into his mid-right side of the net. Nsubuga almost met it but missed it. And Agrolinks won 6-5, triggering wide celebrations.

Thumbs up

On their debut, the Namasuba-based school dethroned Taibah, the defending champions.

“It feels really great to win this title,” said Agrolinks captain Derrick Tumusiime.

“Honestly, we played many games, but Taibah gave us such a hard time. I salute them. I also thank them for the hospitable environment during the tournament.”

Agro-link lift ther trophy.

Agrolinks director, Henry Kaweesa, was excited upon his school’s invitation and the tournament proper.

“We have been to many tournaments but this is one of the fairest and well organised we’ve participated in.”

Taibah’s teammate Elija Rusa was MVP and top scorer with five goals, but that wasn’t enough for a boy who lifted his team to glory last year.

But Robert Waibi, Taibah’s deputy head teacher, was graceful in defeat. “Agrolinks, you’re just keeping that trophy, next year we’re coming strong for it,” he said in his closing remarks before thanking all the participating schools.

“That they have beaten us at our game is a big lesson for us going forward.”

After two action-packed weekends, six of the nine schools that graced the event shared the ultimate honours. Taibah capitalised on the absence of defending champions Bethel Covenant College to win the netball title after defeating Trinity Senior Academy 11-7 in the final.

Elite High School, returning since 2019, and swept all the basketball titles, beating Taibah to the U20 and Girls titles, and Kisubi High School to the U15 gong. How could they fail under the guidance of Akech Wuoi Garang, the man who made Khaman Maluach, the new Phoenix Suns draft?

Vikas International School beat Trinity on penalties to win the inaugural girls’ football title, while Trinity avenged by beating Vikas 2-0 in the volleyball final.

TAIBAH TOURNAMENT

CHAMPIONS & MVPs

Football Girls: Vikas

MVP: Satrina Misgna (Vikas)

Football U15: Kisubi

MVP: Simon Mubiru (Kisubi)

Football U20: Agrolink

MVP: Elijah Rusa (Taibah)

Basketball Girls: Elite

MVP: Winnie Yar Gum (Elite)

Basketball U15: Elite

MVP: Lual Awor (Elite)

Basketball Boys U20: Elite

MVP: Dhok Chuol Biong (Elite)

Netball: Taibah

MVP: Junette Mulebinge (Taibah)

Volleyball: Trinity

MVP: Erias Rutiri (Trinity)