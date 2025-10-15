Ahmedabad, India to host 2030 Commonwealth Games

The Indian city of Ahmedabad in the state of Gujarat, has been recommended as the host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games, the Commonwealth Sport Executive Board said on Wednesday.

The board said it will propose Ahmedabad, also known as Amdavad, in the western Indian state of Gujarat, to the full Commonwealth Sport membership for approval at the General Assembly in Glasgow on November 26.

The recommendation follows an evaluation process of candidate cities. Both Ahmedabad and Abuja, Nigeria, had submitted bids.

The 2030 Games are set to commemorate 100 years since the inaugural event in Hamilton, Canada. The north American country was expected to be in the running but did not bid.

India, which first hosted the Games in Delhi in 2010, pledged an event reflecting the Commonwealth's diversity and scale. The 2022 Games was shifted to Birmingham after the South African city of Durban withdrew due to financial issues.

The board also said it would continue working with Nigeria to help realise its ambition of hosting future Games, including potential consideration for 2034.

The bid is a boost for the multi-sport event after fears Glasgow 2026 might be the last edition.

The Scottish city will host a pared-down version of the Games next year after the Australian state of Victoria, the original host, pulled out citing escalating costs.