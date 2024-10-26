Ainembabazi anticipates big season in Rwanda

Rwanda National Police women’s team needed some lifting in their opening game of the season against a stubborn East Africa University Rwanda played last Saturday at Petit Stade in Kigali, Rwanda.

Highly fancied to run over their opponents, Police found it hard to beat EAU’s defence for their first point of the season but Catherine Ainembabazi breached the block to make it 1-6 and get her side up and running.

The Ugandan international was playing her first game in a while following a prolonged period on the sidelines due to sickness, which saw her miss last season’s playoffs.

With her venom on offence, Ainembabazi got Police back in the set, which they eventually took 25-22 before adding the second 25-13 and the third 25-16 to start the season with maximum points.

The former Vision Volleyball Camp (VVC) receiver-attacker was easily the best player on the floor, passing and attacking to inspire Police to victory in their opening game of the season.

“It feels good to be back and I liked how I played today,” Ainembabazi told Score after that much needed win.

“This was my first game in a long time because last season I barely played. I have done my best today and if I continue working hard then I will keep getting better,” she added.

Police were in pole position for the league title last season but suffered a setback the moment the receiver-attacker became unavailable midway through the campaign.

Ainembabazi takes confident walk.

In the end, they lost the championship to rivals APR following a 2-1 series defeat despite having taken Game One with a convincing 3-0 victory.

Focus on the league

While playing in Uganda for VVC and the Ndejje Elites, Ainembabazi failed to win the league title and now has all focus on landing silverware with her Rwandan side.

“My expectation is to win the league with Police and I will work hard to make it happen,” the Lady Volleyball Cranes player revealed.

“My absence played a big part in us not winning last season. If I had been part of the team and playing in the playoffs, I believe we had a good chance of winning that trophy.”

Police was also home to Ugandan middle blocker Sharon Amito, who has since made a big money move to rivals APR. The Army Side also added former Rwanda Revenue Authority captain Gaoleseletse Gasekgonwe to beef up for their title defence.

Ainembabazi’s coach, Christian Hatumimana believes her return to action will only further the team’s ambitions of fighting for the title this season.

“You can see that she is getting back to her best level and that will help us as a team in the fight for the title,” Hatumimana told Score.

“She has taken time to get back and is now in good shape so we hope for the best from her this season,” the tactician added.

Ainembabazi, who was part of the Lady Volleyball Cranes team that played at the African Championship in Cameroon last year, is one of several Ugandans making waves in the Rwanda Volleyball League, with Kathbart Malinga and Allan Ejiet turning out for Gisagara Volleyball Club.

Gideon Angiro and Barnabas Tugume feature for Rwanda Energy Group (REG) while Muhammad Yiga is with East Africa University Rwanda.

Volleyball Cranes stars Daudi Okello and Ivan Ongom have also had stints in Rwanda before to start their professional careers.

Catherine Ainembabazi profile

Date of birth: August 7, 1999 (Age 25)

Position: Receiver-attacker

Current Club: Police WVC

Height: 185 cm

Weight: 75 kg

Dominant Hand: Right

Reach Spike: 310 cm