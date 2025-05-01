Alimo on relishing national team responsibilities

Jolly Roy Alimo is the embodiment of a hockey player that leaves everything on pitch.

She barely has a bad game because when she struggles to deliver in terms of technical application, she is able to make up for it through defensive contributions.

You need to rewind back to 2022 when she was picked, as the youngest player, to represent Uganda at the women’s national team’s maiden appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations in Accra, Ghana.

“Honestly, I do not remember touching the ball,” Alimo, who played in all of Uganda’s four matches, recounts.

“Every time I was on pitch, I ran hard. I was all over the place but I did not touch the ball.”

At the time of selection, Alimo, who had first interfaced with hockey in 2017, was just returning to the game.

From football to hockey national team

“My father took us to Kitgum and I did not play hockey until after my P.7 in 2019. The late coach Innocent Mbabali and ‘Owilli’ (William Oketcha) came home and convinced my parents not to take me to St. Noa (Girls School), where I had got a bursary for football and instead go to Kakungulu Memorial for the hockey one.

“When the league resumed in 2021 after Covid-19, I started playing club hockey and I think the national team coaches liked my speed. They must have interpreted my running for passion and gave me a place on the team.

“In Ghana (January 2022), I was able to see the levels of the other teams and I set my goal to improve each time I play. The coaches also told me that aimless running does not help and taught me how to win the ball. Now I know that I also have to do self-reflection as one cannot have a good game all the time,” she recalls.

Once Alimo returned home, she put in the hours. By the time the 2022 National Hockey League (NHL) started in April that year, she was noticeably better on the ball and those skills have only gotten better. Such is her ability that she can even be fielded anywhere.

“Striking remains my best position because it was what I learnt first. However, I have been considering my options because I don’t score a lot. Yes, I might create and pile pressure but a striker’s currency is goals.

“I only remember doing it well in Tanzania at the Feasssa (Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association) Games (in 2022). Most times, I might dribble well then lose the ball or spoil the chance. It is not a pressure thing but maybe excitement; one time at nationals, I was alone facing the keeper and my shot hit her and went over the bar.

“(School and club) Coach Amr (Martin Okello) has put me in the middle and on the wings sometimes to help the teams in other departments. I think playing in the middle worked especially well at the Feasssa Games last year. The responsibility of being captain also pushed me to perform but sadly we did not win the trophy.”

Bouncebackability

In June last year, she missed the national team’s engagement in Zambia at the Zambezi Series to take care of a trip to France sponsored by Youth Sport Uganda (YSU).

“I wanted to go to Zambia, to travel and play with people I know. In fact at some point, I went to Madam Karen (Mukiibi – the deputy executive director YSU) and asked for my passport because France was not going to be competitive but a chance to meet youth from other continents.

“But the (Hockey She Cranes) team manager (Bridget Baine) told me a trip to Europe comes with great experiences too and that there will be more opportunities to play for the national team,” Alimo shares.



One of those opportunities came in the form of captaining the U-22 national women’s team to the Junior Africa Cup in Namibia last month. Alimo played in an unfamiliar role shielding the defence but even then her technical abilities wowed observers as Uganda finished fourth in the tournament.

“I enjoyed having some responsibility and the girls also made it easy for me because they were cooperative.

”I also liked the position but the coaches say we have to be versatile. Defensively, I learnt to protect that hotline, how to mark, and driving that ball out of the D when we win possession.

“And attacking-wise, we learnt how to keep the ball, build from the back, and coach (Davis Nku – Uganda Hockey Association’s national development officer from Trinidad and Tobago) introduced new aspects to penalty corners. I had never scored from one despite being involved in many and finally I scored at such a tournament,” Alimo shares about her experience in Namibia.

More dreams

Alimo also seeks for impact in other aspects of her life. She is one of five children in a humble family.

“I remember when Covid hit, we lost a year and Kakungulu removed bursaries yet I had just joined. I could have gone to a nearby school but my parents were worried about putting me close to the Naguru peer gangs and insisted that they would find ways to pay fees.

“I had again added to their school fees burden. The bursaries returned but I have since learned that you cannot depend on only one thing.

“I am studying History, Entrepreneurship and Art, because I have always wanted to be a lawyer. However, mum has advised me to diversify and that is why I also look forward to studying Education and Business Administration.” Talk about diversification both on and off the pitch.

Alimo at a glance

Name: Jolly Roy Alimo

Age: 18

Parents: Dorcus Lalam (mother), Walter Kinyera (father)

School: Kakungulu Memorial

Club: Wananchi