All eyes on MUBS as Ndejje skips  Kenya Open

Makerere University Business School women captain Victoria Ngabire during a training session at the university campus.  PHOTO/GEORGE KATANGOLE 

By  George Katongole

With the clock ticking down to the Africa Woodball Championships in Kenya, Makerere University Business School (MUBS) Nakawa is under the spotlight as they bid to hoist Uganda’s flag high in the competition.
The one-week event begins on Wednesday with national teams in action first before the clubs action in the Kenya International Open.

