All eyes on MUBS as Ndejje skips  Kenya Open

With the clock ticking down to the Africa Woodball Championships in Kenya, Makerere University Business School (MUBS) Nakawa is under the spotlight as they bid to hoist Uganda’s flag high in the competition.

The one-week event begins on Wednesday with national teams in action first before the clubs action in the Kenya International Open.

MUBS are set to provide some intriguing storylines as they battle for the men’s and women’s individual and team awards after sports powerhouse Ndejje University opted to skip the games. MUBS will field a full team of 12 players at the games.

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), Nairobi will host all events in addition to corporate and seniors teams.

“We are aware of the financial burdens facing learning institutions at the moment but we shall do everything in our means to carry Uganda’s flag high,” Adam Kato, the administrator of the sports department, said on Wednesday.

Head coach Julius Agaba has not yet confirmed the final squad as two of his players; Florence Mukoya and Ronald Mulindwa are in the national team camp in Ndejje, but he has said he is eager to land the team in the medal brackets.

“Uganda are the woodball powerhouses and given the fact that we now have a strong team at MUBS, I have all the confidence that we shall win top medals,” Agaba said.

The team has been training since the university was re-opened. University Vice chancellor Prof. Wasswa Balunywa allowed the team a special dispensation since woodball is ranked among the low-risk sports.

Medal hopes

Mulindwa, the men’s gold medalist in the stroke singles at the recently completed Coatings Uganda Open at Uganda Christian University, will be the man to watch.

But you cannot afford to ignore the mixed doubles pair of Mukooya and Davis Wabusa, silver medallists at the Play Safe Championship in June at Kyambogo University as well as women pair of Shakira Nabirye and skipper Victoria Ngabire, doubles silver medallists at UCU, as they vie for the coveted medals.

Ngabire stressed that despite the challenges that came with the Covid-19 outbreak, they have shown good form lately.

“At UCU, we managed a fifth place finish in team events. With most teams missing the Kenya trip, we are the team to watch,” Ngabire said.