All eyes on QC as futsal league kicks off

Futsal fans are expecting debutants Mbarara QC to deliver quality performances when the betPawa Futsal League kicks off on Friday at O'Kla Futsal Arena.

Since joining the league and capturing some of the best talent on the scene, Mbarara QC has captured the spotlight in Uganda's futsal.

As the season kicks off, QC have been pitted against last year's first runners-up Kisenyi in a late kick off at 9pm.

QC's goals for the season is clear" to be as competitive as possible to improve their chances of winning the title on the first time of asking.

Their early preparations highlight determination to perform well throughout the season.

QC are gearing up for what could be a significant season debut, aiming for nothing less than a deep run. They have been busy in the pre-season, recruiting key players like last year’s MVP Gibran Ndukukire, Mengo’s long-serving goalkeeper Farouk Dhaira, Idi Babu, Kenneth Majara, Arafat Sentongo, and Vincent Abigaba from rival clubs.

Head coach Muhammad Ssembatya said they are "ready to go".



"We have a pretty strong team. I'm sure everybody is ready to go. In the league, every game counts and we shall take it game by game," he said.

Kisenyi optimistic

Kisenyi's season will not be defined by the opening fixture but a strong start is important.

Kisenyi have bolstered their technical bench with the addition of Dorothy Namugenyi as an assistant to Sulaiman Sekanyo.

Namugenyi, a 29-year-old CAF-C certified coach, is set to return to the technical bench following a disappointing finish for her previous team, Luzira.

“Their free-flowing football was a natural fit for me. The way they execute their game plan with such ease is incredibly impressive,” she said.

While Kisenyi appear to have a higher potential than in previous seasons, concerns linger over their performance during the long grind of the regular season.

The team has added youngsters such as Abdu Shakul Nsereko from KJT, Alvin Alioni (Luzira) to fight for the elusive title.

Park strong

Nothing much has changed at Park and the defending champions, who were unbeaten last season, will start their campaign in a bullish mode against Mengo. Park made history last season winning 20 out of 22 games to secure the title.

Elsewhere, Kisugu, who have lost their key source of goals, Majara, will take on debutants Crown Lubiri. Against Crown, they have their work cut out.

Crown have the experienced feet of Ahmed Abdulkadir Hassan, Ibrahim Abdi Omar, Abdihamid Dahir Ahmed and Abubakar Yusuf Kulane.

This year's betPawa Futsal Super League will run for six months until May 30, 2025.

The Futsal Association of Uganda (FAU) recently welcomed four new teams: Busunju Sparks, Kabuusu Cloud, Lubiri Crown, and QC Mbarara. These additions filled the void left by Luzira, KJT, Kawempe, and Aidenal, who were disqualified for failing to meet licensing requirements and some having outstanding debts to the association.

betPawa Futsal League

Friday fixtures

Kabowa DT vs Edgars, 4pm

Lubaga vs Nansana, 5pm

Kabuusu vs Busunju SPAKS, 6pm

Kisugu vs Crown Lubiri, 7pm

Mengo City vs Park, 8pm

Kisenyi vs Mbarara QC, 9pm

Futsal Super League

Former winners

2017/18: Dream Team

2018/19: Yeak Kabowa

2019/20: Covid-19

2020/21: Park

2021/22: KJT

2022/23: Yeak Kabowa