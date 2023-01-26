All eyes on Upper Volta, Mbale

There will be no margin for error when the Senior Men’s National Pool League ends today.





Two of the finest teams this season; debutants Mbale, who were the biggest spenders in the market and Upper Volta, will be the teams to beat.





Upper Volta holds the upper hand with a superior nine goal-difference ahead of Mbale as both teams are tied on 62 points.





Upper Volta will be away to Akaanya, the team they beat 16-4 in the first round at Kasubi becoming the first team to earn a bonus point in the season. But a lot has changed with Akaanya since then, drawing confidence from the inspiration of coach-player Alfred Gumikiriza.





Although there will be no prizes for winning this tie for fourth-placed Akaanya, pride runs in their blood.





“Every team that beat us in the first round has not managed a double and I don’t think it will be Upper Volta,” Gumikiriza, who is among the contenders for the top scorer’s honour, said.





Trying to stop the menacing Caesar Chandiga, red-hot Charles Ssegawa, Kenneth Odong, Sula Matovu and Farouk Mutumba will be a tough call for the Luzira-based side.





For Mbale, winning at all costs and hoping Upper Volta slips up, will be on their mind.





With Joseph Kasozi, Ibrahim Sejjemba, Mansoor Bwanika, Azali Lukomwa, Eria Kimuli and Arnold Semukwano, every frame will have to count against the 2018 league champions.





Action will kick off at 3pm at all venues and the winners will be crowned immediately.

Today's fixtures



Club 408 vs Nakawa, Navigator

Sinkers vs Kansanga, Shades Bar

Capital Night vs Mbale, Nabweru

Akaanya vs Upper Volta, Luzira

Wakiso vs Scrap Buyers, Pot It





League previous winners

2019 - Ntinda Giants

2018 - Capital Night

2017 - Ronz - Jinja

2016 - Scrap buyers

2015 - Skin Samona

2014 - Skin Samona

2013 - Scrap Yard





Table standings – men senior league

P W L D Pts

Upper Volta 20 16 1 3 62

Mbale 20 17 0 3 62

Scrap Buyers 20 14 3 3 56

Akaanya 21 13 3 5 50

Sinkers 20 12 3 5 48

Tororo Tigers 28 8 2 10 39

Kansanga 21 10 1 10 37

Capital Night 21 8 1 12 34

Wakiso City 20 7 2 11 32

Club 408 20 2 6 12 27

Nakawa 21 2 3 16 20

Kireka 22 1 1 20 18