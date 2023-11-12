All hail King Caesar!

Caesar Chandiga cemented his status as the best pool player in Uganda, and probably in Africa after deservedly winning the Nile Special National Pool Open championship at Lugogo Stadium on Sunday morning. He did not even need to beat Pool King Ibrahim Sejjemba, who lost in a cloud of refereeing confusion to Gulu's Moses Omara in the second round.

With tickets selling out by noon, there was a lively crowd inside the Stadium whose official capacity seats 846 people, cheering every shot, excellent safety play, pot, or snooker by their favourite players. Chandiga fans, who kept dancing to the tunes of ‘Yoo Leng’, a Luo gospel song by Romeo Odong meaning 'the road is clear', were the liveliest.

Chandiga, aka Scorpion, delivered an epic show to land his first major piece of silverware in the country winning himself a brand new Toyota Mark X car and a Shs5m cash prize.

Buoyed by a convincing win over Africa's top player Joseph Aden in a money match worth $4,000, Chandiga beat his main challenger Rashid 'Dog City' Wagaba 6-2 in the quarters before eliminating two-time national champion, Jonah Turigye 7-0 in a one-sided semifinal clash.

In a somehow tense final, Azali Lukomwa, who had eliminated Pool Cranes captain Habib Ssebuguzi 5-3 and made light work of dark horse Lawrence Ssengonge winning 7-2 in the semis, took a two-frame lead in a race to nine, setting the arena on fire.

Lukomwa won the lag for the longest race of the night, which was expected to last 1 hour and 40 minutes, with a break and finish. He found rhythm when Chandiga made a foul break to finish with one visit.

When Chandiga pulled one back to make it 2-1, there was no turning back. In the sixth frame, Lukomwa packed the black and Chandiga demonstrated his superior shooting to gain a two-rack buffer. Hazard tried coming back with another break and run at 6-3.

Irritation was on full display on the face of Lukomwa after he failed to convert an obvious black in the 13th frame which left him shaking the cuestick in frustration. With 25 minutes on the clock, it was a matter of when not if. After a masse escape, Chandiga was oozing with confidence with the crowd firmly behind him, he sealed the win when his opponent failed to clear the table delivering a fitting finish for a classic final sending fans into a frenzy.

"Obviously I played much better today. Absolutely this was my best day but I’ve worked for it. You know, I’ve worked really hard for months," Chandiga said.

A historic night for Uganda's pool was aptly marked with a trophy presentation from the National Council of Sports (NCS) chairman Ambrose Tashobya, who vowed to help the sport grow even bigger.

Nayiga delights in win

It was painful to watch Uganda’s top player Rashida Mutesi leave the table in tears after she lost her second consecutive final at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

After eliminating Marion Kisakye 5-4 in a race to six on the time rule in the semifinals, Mutesi was buoyant as she winked at the crowd. Meeting her elder sister, who had eliminated Victoria Namuyanja, the final was expected to be full of fireworks.

In the feature match of the day, the sisters collided on the main table – a showcase of two of the most gifted shooters in Uganda.

Mutesi won the lag and the first game but Nayiga, who is the 2022 African champion, took the next three frames. Mutesi had a remarkable recovery after asking for a timeout at 4-2 when her elder sister needed just two frames to win. She had a break and run to bring the game to 5-4 before forcing a decider with two minutes to play.

Taking 29 seconds to clear the red balls, emotions were high as Nayiga took to the table. She cleared hers in 26 seconds to emerge champion. She celebrated with a fist pump as her sister was inconsolable.

“I thank Allah for this gift [a Toyota Raum car] but it hurts that my sister lost. It's not easy. She’s my best friend. But it's a tournament. There's more to this win,” she said in celebration.

Nile Special National Pool Open

Finals

C. Chandiga 9-5 A. Lukomwa

R. Nayiga 5-5 R. Mutesi (Nayiga wins on penalties)

Third-place

Men: J. Turigye 5-0 L. Ssengonge

Women: M. Kisakye 5-4 V. Namuyanja

Prizes - men

Winner: Toyota Mark X, Shs5m

Second: Pool table, Shs4m

Third: Shs3m

Fourth: Shs2m

5th-8th: Shs1m

Last 16: Shs500,000

Ladies prizes

Winner: Toyota Raum, Shs3m

Second: Pool table, Shs2m

Third: Shs1m

Fourth: Shs750,000

5th-8th: Shs500,000

Former champions (men)

2023: Caesar Chandiga

2018: Mansoor Bwanika

2017: Fahad Ssewankambo

2016: Sula Matovu

2015: Amos Ndyagumanawe

2014: Fahad Ssewankambo

2013: Jonah Turigye

2012: Alfred Gumikiriza

2011: Haliphan Ntwali (Tanzanian)

2010: Jonah Turigye

2009: Fred Namanya

2001: Bob Menani

Former champions (women)

2018 – Ritah Nimusiima