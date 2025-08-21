All set for Mt Rwenzori Marathon in Kasese

Amos Wekesa, the Team Lead for the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon, believes everything is in place for the event to happen smoothly.

The fourth edition of the marathon is set for Saturday, with an estimated 6,000 runners from around the world expected to take part.

“We want to assure all participants that everything is in place for a smooth and professionally executed event,” Wekesa said ahead of the event.

“Start and finish times have been carefully scheduled to ensure a seamless experience. Our race director, supported by a dedicated team of route marshals, will be overseeing the entire course to guarantee a world-class marathon experience,” he added.

South Africa’s Gavin Wright will be the race director for the event.

Wright is a certified official with World Athletics and one of only two top-tier (Grade A) route measurers on the continent.

He was also responsible for measuring the course in 2024, a key step in the Marathon securing World Athletics accreditation in March last year.

“We’ve also set up strategically placed water points, medical stations, and tight security along the route to ensure safety, comfort, and convenience for every runner,” Wekesa added.

Explore Uganda

The Rwenzori Marathon offers participants a lot more than just running. Part of the excitement will come from exploring Uganda’s beautiful flora and fauna in the Kasese region.

The race begins at the Equator, leading participants on an unforgettable journey through the awe-inspiring Queen Elizabeth National Park.

From there, runners will head towards Kasese town and continue into the foothills of the Rwenzori Mountains.

Elite runners and fitness enthusiasts will participate in the full marathon and the half marathon, with prize money for podium finishers at stake.

The rest of the participants will be spread across the other two categories: the 10km and 5km ‘vibes run’, respectively.

All day long fun

Marathons are usually done in the morning, but the Rwenzori Marathon will give participants more fun moments after the run.

The festivities will continue after the race with the Tusker Lite Neon Rave featuring performances by BET award winner Eddy Kenzo.

Viral sensation Kasese Giant, and his father, alongside other local talents will also entertain the crowd.

Denise Paula Nazzinda, the Brand Manager for Tusker Lite at Uganda Breweries Limited, says the marathon has become a powerful platform for connecting the brand with its core audience: active, health-conscious, and lifestyle-driven consumers.

“This marathon represents more than just a race. It aligns perfectly with Tusker Lite’s DNA as a brand that supports community, movement, and progress, both physically and economically,” she said.

About 6,000 runners from up to 50 countries are expected in Kasese for the weekend.

Abel Chelengat and Emily Chebet won the previous edition of the marathon in the 42km category, while Abel Chebet and Rebecca Chelangat were victors in the half marathon.

Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon

Inaugural edition: 2022

Edition: Fourth

Dates: August 23, 2025

Venue: Kasese