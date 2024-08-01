All set for NSSF-KAVC International

When the 26th edition of the NSSF KAVC International Tournament gets underway on Friday morning at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium and Hockey Grounds, Ugandan sides will be looking to end Rwanda’s dominancy and ensure the trophies stay on home soil.

Rwandan teams have dominated the tournament the last few years and come into this year’s edition as favourites to retain the trophies they lifted last year.

Rwanda National Police won the men’s title while APR lifted the women’s to complete the sweep and leave Ugandan sides empty handed.

Uganda’s fight for silverware is not helped by top teams turning down invitations by hosts KAVC to the tournament.

National Volleyball League champions in both categories, Sport-S and KCB-Nkumba, are sitting out the tournament for different reasons.

Nemostars, who finished top of the log at the end of the regular season, and UCU Doves, will also miss the competition.

Hosts KAVC and KCCA will carry Uganda’s hopes of winning the title in the men’s category, while KCCA Women and Ndejje Elites are the standouts in the ladies’ group.

In the men’s category, Rwanda’s Kepler, APR, Police and REG have all confirmed participation in the tournament and will be among the frontrunners for the trophy.

Kepler have the services of Ugandan receiver-attacker Kathbart Malinga while REG will unleash Gideon Angiro to torment his countrymen.

Coming off a successful weekend of winning the Liberation Cup back home, Kepler will be looking for a second trophy in a space of seven days.

Kenya’s Equity and Juba Volleyball Club are the other top challengers expected to fight for the men’s honours.

Big boost

Tournament main sponsor NSSF unveiled a Shs45m package Thursday morning at the Uganda Olympic Committee offices in Lugogo.

“We’ve been here for long because we believe in this cause,” Barbara Arimi Teddy, the NSSF Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, said.

Of the Shs45m, 40 is in cash while the Shs5m is in kind contribution.

By press time, 18 women’s teams and 11 in the men’s category had confirmed taking part in the three-day event.