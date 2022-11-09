All to fight for as pool league takes shape

As it looks, the national pool league title will be decided by how Scrap Buyers or Upper Volta manage the remaining fixtures because they are unstoppable at the moment.

In the women’s action, frustration continued as the only scheduled game at the weekend between Hot Pool and Mukono Giants was forfeited.

Upper Volta left itching the missed opportunity at Club 408 after they failed to muster a bonus point against one of the beatable sides in the league. But they still command the lead at the summit of the table with 52 points.

With a bonus-point win on Saturday, Scrap Buyers are hot on their heels after winning two games decisively on the weekend.

First, it was Kireka to fall as the title contenders won 16-4. They were in the form of their life winning Sunday’s game against Tororo Tigers 13-7 but missing the bonus point by a game.

There will be massive losses when the table is adjusted following Mukono Giants’ withdrawal from the league, but the title contender remains Scrap Buyers, a big spending side owned by Pool Association of Uganda president Bob Trubish and the talented unrelenting Upper Volta.

In the mid-table action, Akaanya continued to impress after a false start. On Saturday they beat Kansanga 11-9 and after looking unstoppable against Nakawa in Sunday’s action, they ran out of steam in the second half as complacency cost them the second bonus-point win. They had taken a healthy 7-3 haltime lead.

Patrick Ssekirime was in particular off-colour and despite bringing in two games, coach-player Alfred Gumikiriza was also lacking.

“Although we failed to kill off such opposition like Nakawa, I am happy with our table standings. It means we can come back stronger next season,” Gumikiriza said.

National Pool League

Results - men

Wakiso Giants 7-13 Tororo Tigers

Club 408 10-10 Sinkers

Nakawa 6-14 Capital Night

Scrap Buyers 16-4 Kireka

Akaanya 11-9 Kansanga

Scrap Buyers 13-7 Tororo Tigers

Kireka 7-13 Kansanga

Akaanya 12-8 Nakawa