Altona keen to fish in Dubai waters

Coach Erick Kisero has led a field of 13 Altona swimmers at this weekend’s 27th Speedo Swim Invitational Short Course Meet in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Altona are no strangers to competing in Dubai. This will be the fourth time in two years that they make the trip and because the previous ones have been successful, Kisero expects another fruitful medal and personal bests (PBs) hunt.

In February 2023, Liora Lumu was the highlight of Altona’s 14-man trip for the Middle East Junior and Open Swimming Championships with three bronze medals in the 11 and under age category. Abigail Mwagale added a 400m individual medley (IM) silver then.

Yetta Magola did the honours with 100m butterfly gold in the 10-11 girls’ age group at the Speedo Invitational Long Course Meet three months later.

In November last year, at the 26th edition of this Speedo Invitational, Blessing Kaitesi won 50m backstroke bronze. Mwagale and Ethan Kunihira also brought silver (50m breaststroke) and gold (200m fly) medals then.

This time, 13 year old Mwagale, 11 year old Lumu, and 15 year old Kaitesi lead the girls that include Mikaela Ayebare, Nailah Nakitto, both 12, Leah Kavuma, 13, Sonia Mwere, and Yvonne Kembabazi, both 15.

Kunihira, 12, leads the boys that include Adam Katumba, 13, Kayden Kamurasi, 11,– who has been in the hottest form in the in-house Pursuit Swim League, plus Kimbowa brothers Shawn, 15, and Sydney, 13.

Speedo Swim Invitational

Altona Squad

Female: Liora Lumu, Yvonne Kembabazi, Sonia Mwere, Nailah Nakitto, Mikaela Ayebare, Leah Kavuma, Blessing Kaitesi, Abigail Mwagale

Male: Sydney Kimbowa, Shawn Kimbowa, Kayden Kamurasi, Ethan Kunihira, Adam Katumba