Altona return to Dubai bigger and faster

Altona Swim Club return to Dubai this Friday with 33 swimmers for the weekend’s Speedo Long Course Meet.

Altona were in Dubai over three months ago, when Liora Lumu was the highlight of their visit for the February 10-12, 2023 Middle East Junior and Open Swimming Championships.

The nine-year-old bagged three bronze medals in the Juniors’ event (11 and under) to lift the spirit of the then 14-man team in what was the first ever long course (50m) competition for all of them.

All the swimmers depended on times converted from their short course (25m) personal bests to get seeded. For some of those, coach Erick Kisero will consider February times for their seedings this weekend. For the bulk of the team, they will rely on the experience of others to have a successful weekend but their captains Ethan Kalungi and Yvonne Kembabazi say the “team is ready” to compete.

Lumu clocked 39.67 seconds in the 50m butterfly, 35.64 in the 50m freestyle and 1:30.27 in 100m fly to win her three bronze medals then.

Abigail Mwagale got the other medal for them when her 3:06.35 in the 200m fly earned her silver on the final day of the championship.

In the wider context of things, Altona look at this as motivation for their swimmers ahead of the June 30 to July 2 National Club Championships that will be held in Kampala.

Altona Swimmers:

Girls: Daniella Mukisa, Abigail Mwagale, Abigail Segujja, Yanelle Babirye, Yamara Nakato, Blessing Kaitesi, Carlyn Nabiryo, Jamila Tusiime, Kayla Kamurasi, Elizabeth Ndawula, Leah Kavuma, Liora Lumu, Malaika Kikonyogo, Mikaela Ayebare, Nailah Nalukenge, Nichole Kobusingye, Paula Nabukeera, Sonia Mwere, Tanja Atukunda, Yetta Magoola, Yvonne Kembabazi (captain)