Aluma tops Chairman’s Cup, Byamukama impressed

Charles Dominic Aluma felt he had broken the chains to land the biggest prize at the annual Chairman’s Cup played at Entebbe Club at the weekend.

Aluma began playing golf a year ago and the relief could be felt when he stepped up to pick his reward as the overall winner of the four-club challenge on the par-71 course.

Playing off handicap 40, Aluma trusted the process and beat a field of 112 players with a best score of 66 nett on a day golfers had gathered to celebrate chairman Jacob Byamukama’s rein.

“I am very happy and grateful,” said Aluma. “I would say I have exorcised the demons, having started last year. The four-club challenge is a very interesting one,” he added.

Aluma’s best hole played was the short par-3 Hole No.16. Meanwhile Peris Venessa topped the ladies’ class with a score of 67 nett off handicap 23.

The evening was crowned by Entebbe Club’s sponsor Afrisafe Risk Consultants as Byamukama fully kicked gears for his second two-year term. His event was graced by former Entebbe Club chairmen Kiryowa Kiwanuka and Innocent Kihika.

“We are grateful to Afrisafe who has been sponsoring the club for more than 15 years, the club Shs20m which will go to procurement of a club tractor,” he remarked.

Byamukama joined Entebbe 11 years ago upon return from the United Kingdom and he feels he steered the oldest golf club in East and Central Africa, through tough post-Covid-19 times.

Entebbe club Chairman Jacob Byamukama follows to finish the yellow balls. He finished third.

“We were coming out of Covid-19, many statutory things were not honours like NSSF and URA. The club was in debt, there was disunity among members with money not accounted for. My role was to unify members and to ensure that the club is debt free. These three things I did,” he recalled.

Despite hitches still prevalent, Byamukama is happy with the current state of Entebbe. “Being an engineer, I went beyond and was able to put together a sponsorship committee. A sponsor like MTN wanted a credible leadership in place. The club now has a halfway house in excess of Shs1b, a course toilet at Hole No.6 for ladies and also for shade when it rains.

“Our old club house’s roof was leaking. I made sure that the whole thing was roofed thanks again to MTN and members’ funds. The work continues so that we restore the old club house, we want it at world heritage level because it is over 125 years old. It is why we are doing it slowly,” he added.

Byamukama, specialist transportation engineer at KCCA, promised that club members will enjoy the old end of the club house again by Christmas with more work to be done in his tenure.

Entebbe Club hosts several other disciplines including cricket, lawn tennis and indoor sports like darts, pool table, chess and scrabble.

Byamukama finished ahead of Harry Hakiza and Samuel Kinyanjui in that order to win the darts’ competition. Paul Nuwagaba topped scrabble, Phillip Kazibwe was unstoppable in chess while Nathan Mubiru found no match in table tennis.

Then, Edith Wamalwa rekindled her old good days to conquer lawn tennis and Raymond Ekwamu’s cue was too hot to hold off in the pool table contest.

ENTEBBE CHAIRMAN’S CUP

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Overall Winner (L): Venessa Peris 67 nett

Overall Winner (M): Charles Dominic Aluma 66 nett

Guest Winner (M): Joel Kagoro 66 nett

Seniors Winner: Richard Mucunguzi 72 nett

LADIES’ RESULTS

GROUP A

Winner: Bridget Basiima 69 nett

Runner-Up: Moureen Okura 72 nett

2nd Runner-Up: Edith Wamalwa 76 nett

GROUP B

Winner: Florence Keter 70 nett (c/b)

Runner-Up: Charity Tushabomwe 70 nett

2nd Runner-Up: Irene Sekabembe 74 nett (c/b)

MEN’S RESULTS

GROUP A

Winner: Peter Magona 73 nett (c/b)

Runner-Up: Harry Hakiza 73 nett (c/b)

2nd Runner-Up: Tony Kisadha 73 nett

GROUP B

Winner: Edward Kabuchu 68 nett

Runner-Up: Elly Mukasa 69

2nd Runner-Up: Lloyd Busuulwa 71 nett

GROUP C

Winner: Moses Ochole 67 nett

Runner-Up: Bryan Walusimbi 70 nett

2nd Runner-Up: Innocent Kihika 74 nett

NEAREST TO THE PIN

M: Geoffrey Ssenvuma

LONGEST DRIVE

L: Charity Tushabomwe

M: Ronald Osekeny

OTHER SPORTS

Darts: Jacob Byamukama

Scrabble: Paul Nuwagaba

Chess: Phillip Kazibwe

Table Tennis: Nathan Mubiru

Lawn Tennis: Edith Wamalwa