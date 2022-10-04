Amputee Tamale makes history; focuses on Eldoret

Swafalu Tamale finished third in the lightweight category of the Central Region Bodybuilding Championships. He wanted better but his mere appearance was enough to make history. The amputee became the first bodybuilder with disability to compete against the able-bodied in Uganda.

Against seasoned contender Axam Kisekka and the improving Hussein Mbajja, Tamale, all-smiles, hit the stage inside the pocket-sized ISK Gym in Ndeeba wearing stage No. 21 and was the centre of attraction. Not because of his artificial right leg, but because despite that disability, his upper body was incredibly in competitive shape. And he was also full of energy and zeal to entertain.

But when the DJ played slow music, on judges’ orders, for the performers to showcase their best free poses, spreading their bodies like synchronised swimmers, Tamale’s legs limited his options.

Even during the conventional poses, his body also shook whenever he flexed the muscles. That’s also understandable, his trainer Kenneth Sekilanda told Daily Monitor, because posing requires one to muster the energy, yet he lacks the natural balance of two legs.

Nevertheless, the spectators were impressed and gave him cash tokens. The judges too commended his courage and improvement. Tamale is encouraged to work harder.









LIGHTWEIGHT RESULTS

3. Swafalu Tamale

2. Hussein Mbajja

1. Axam Kisekka

OVERALL RESULTS

3. Axam Kisekka

2. Abdul Nasser Mwanje

1. Lameka Muwanga

“This was a good tune-up for my next assignment in Kenya,” Tamale said ahead of the Mr and Miss East Africa Natural BodyBuilding Contest 2022, in Eldoret, Kenya this Saturday.

“I will be competing against those with disabilities and I think I will have an advantage over them.”