Amus, Budo pick of the best in Schools Games

Mbale side Amus College beat St. Noa Girls School 1-0 in the final of the girls' football competition of the Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games that climaxed on Monday at Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara.

The sides played an end to end game but could not summon the composure needed to put away their chances from open play in such a high stakes game.

But with a minute left on the clock Shayleen Opiza beat St. Noa's keeper with a free kick from the right side of her box to make it 1-0.

Amus, coached by Frank 'Video' Anyau, will feel worthy champions after beating the 2022 national and Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games champions St. Noa. But also in their run was a 10-9 shootouts triumph over Kawempe Muslim in the quarterfinals.

Budo send EA warning

Speaking of teams that needed a moment of magic at the death, King's College Budo comes to mind after their 23-21 win over Namilyango College on Sunday at Katatumba Academy.

Budo's captain Kieron Martin Erem reserved part of his post-match press conference to warn East African rivals that "we will be even better and from what we have seen here, Uganda in general will be fielding strong teams in Rwanda."

Budo started strong with penalty kicks from Hillary Ssempala and Phillip Mutungye giving them a 6-0 early lead in the final. And even though momentum kept swinging with Namilyango first equalizing through Job Wembabazi's penalty and drop kick then later taking a lead through Ernest Omoding's converted try, Budo "never lost composure" according to capture Brian Makalama.

But they had to sweat for it. They missed a kick to take the lead at 12-13 and failed to convert their try when they took a 20-16 lead. Namilyango, however, had another try to take a 21-20 lead and gave Budo a lifeline to win the game with a penalty during the last play of the game.

For the girls, Nkoma beat Entebbe Airforce 17-7.

Hosts Ntare win hockey title

Meanwhile, the hosts of the games Ntare School had something to keep to themselves when a last minute goal from Justus Naturinda ensured they beat perennial champions Kakungulu Memorial School 2-1 in the boys' final.

Kakungulu's James Larombi has scored in the 33rd minute to cancel Isaac Kamugisha's 26th minute opener.

Kakungulu, however, kept their dominance in the girls' category by beating Bweranyangi Girls on flicks after a 1-1 draw in regular time where Nabirah Nakyenjje and MVP Praise Nimurungi scored for either side respectively.

Routine wins in basketball, table tennis

Elsewhere, at Ntare School, St. Mary's College Kitende (Smask) continued their winning run in girls' basketball since 2013 with a 65-50 win over St. Noa.

St. Noa were underwhelming with their shots despite a feisty performance and in the end, Kitende's captain Sylvia Nantongo insisted "our opponents made the game easier".

Buddo SS also beat Entebbe side Elite High School 67-48 in the boys' final at Mbarara High.

To continue with the dominant sides, Kibuli SS stretched their racket games dominance from tennis and badminton (Mbogo High won the girls' trophy though) to table tennis where they won the boys' and girls' team and single events.

FRESH DAIRY GAMES SUMMARY



THE WINNERS



Discipline Boys Girls

Rugby Budo Nkoma

Table tennis Kibuli Kibuli

Badminton Kibuli Mbogo High

Football

Basketball Buddo SS Smask Kitende

Hockey Ntare Kakungulu