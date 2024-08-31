An American coach, an American sport, an American dream

Flag football—a non-tackle version of American football—will make its Olympic debut at Los Angeles 2028.

How beautiful a story shall it be if Dylan Shelley, a Californian, is the one who guided the Ugandan team to the Games?

Shelley, who played American football from high school to college, before resorting to coaching, hinted on this lofty target during his first press conference as head coach of the Uganda’s American Football team in late July.

Shelley knows it won’t be easy. But there’s no harm in trying and starting the build-up now.Tough guys, where are you?Shelley had trained with some of these players, weeks before his unveiling.

And after his first combine training at Legends Rugby Grounds in Lugogo, July 26, he saw an improvement.“There’s more understanding that you don’t just show up and get to the field.

The guys understand that you must earn your spot. We are trying to bring in more guys; strong, tall guys from rugby. But we don’t care if you have never played before,” Shelley told Saturday Sports.

“We are looking for people who have the heart to play the sport; this isn’t basketball, or softball. This is a very physical and tough sport. The practice is tough.

The matches are tough. So you’ve got to be tough to play it.” Shelley said his players are alive to that reality and are keen to impress.

“The guys are realising that ‘I could be out and the other guy takes my spot.’”

Rugby background a plus

During the breaks, a tall, nice looking young man was giving his mates clues about the basics of American Football: how to kick, score, dimensions, etc. as his mates keenly listened.

He is Eugene Itazya. He has followed football for some time. He has watched the last three Super Bowls including the 2024 edition in which Kansas City Chiefs beat San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in February.

“I have watched Tom Brady retiring and coming back,” Itazya told us post-training before his mother picked him.Last year, he was out of the country.

But this year his brother connected him to the Uganda American Football Federation. Itazya, who also plays rugby with the Pirates, already sees a difference between the two sports:

“The tackling is different, and most of the running is without the ball. So one’s catching skills must be good.”

Joshua Garang showing his tackling skills during a workout at Legends in Lugogo.

Yet Itazya won’t drop his first love for the new catch. “I want to play for both national teams of rugby and football,” said the Pirates player.

“In rugby, you tackle to literally break a person, get him out of the way, and get the ball. In football, you run to create a way for the person with the ball to touch down,” Itazya explained.

Coach Shelley said rugby players like Heathens’ Sulaiman Ngobi have an advantage in learning football.

“Rugby is a perfect transition to American football. Because if you can play rugby without pads, or a helmet, playing football with knee pads, shoulder pads and helmet should be no problem.”

As a player, Shelley was a hard worker and a good thrower. “I loved to throw the fade or deep route…I was slow, so not much running.”He started as a tight end before transiting into quarterback—his favourite position.

“I enjoyed the blocking and receiving passes.”

Head on a swivel

Different roles require different physical attributes. Tight ends, for instance, are big, strong players needed to defend against opposing player of 165 pounds (74kg).

“It’s a benefit if they can move and be fast. But those who play receiver can be converted from basketball…when they can run fast, be athletic, smooth and pass the ball and be explosive,” Shelley said, adding that intelligence is another attribute, especially for the offense.

“For defense some (coaches) use the raw, mean and tough guys, though a touch of intelligence gives a defender an edge.”About 20 trainees attended that first combine workout at Legends.

Shelley needs about 67 trainees from which he can pick 50. But he knows they won’t just show up from nowhere.

“I have been recruiting every day. My head is on a swivel all the time looking for new guys. Last night, I went to watch a Sudanese guy who plays basketball. And if they are many we shall find some raw diamonds in the rough.”

Coach Shelly needs a bigger pool of players to select his best squad for the national team.

That one of the trainees travelled from as far as Jinja (about 70km east of Kampala), to attend this practice, is commitment Shelley cannot take for granted.

His scouting team may not have the resources to do training camps across the country but Shelley believes in a referral approach.

“The guy from Jinja should tell the others there about the sport, likewise those from other areas,” Shelley said, equally hoping that the press conference will also spread more news about the need for recruits.

Flag football

Shelley wants to see many youths in Uganda play American football. “Some people say there are more injuries in football, others say in soccer. But at the moment, unless a lot of money comes in, we are not ready for youth football.”

The best, yet cheap alternative is flag football—a version of American football where, instead of tackling players to the ground, the defensive team must remove a flag or flag belt from the opposing player carrying the ball to end a down.

The essence, Shelley said, is to give the children a chance to grow with the sport until they are fit enough to play tackle football.

Flag football is famous especially in America and Canada. It already has a world championship and will make its debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Soon, The Generals—as the Uganda national team is called—will be training Monday to Friday ahead of another face-off against Kenya in the Africa Zone series.

“Preparation never stops, we are working on basic skills like defence, tackling, blocking. Kenya is preparing for us, we are preparing for them. We are the underdogs, and it’s okay,” Shelley said.

When Uganda hosts Kenya, Shelley wants a full house, with lots of children. The players will feel more encouraged, he believes, and the fans will learn about the sport and enjoy it.

He believes that will spread the gospel and perhaps make American football as famous as basketball.Shelley played tackle football from fourth grade to eighth grade.

His playing career continued when he joined St. Vincent de Paul High School in Petaluma, California and for one year at Chico State College.

“At that point I had to decide: am I gonna be all-football or I should complete my college degree.” He chose the latter.

And after school, he started coaching football starting at Freeman High in Oakland, Richmond High, among other schools.In 2010, he bought a house an hour-drive away, losing touch with football.

He resorted to coaching a softball club where his two daughters play as pitchers.

On one of recent visits to Uganda, he met Steven George Okeng, the president American Football Federation of Uganda and the rest is what we wait to see in Shelley’s three years as the national coach

.“I am excited to be back coaching my favourite sport, a sport I have loved since I was a kid.” It is 14 years between Shelley’s last game as a coach and his resurrection in Uganda.

That’s a full football career—actually the same time defensive end Brandon Graham has played for Philadelphia Eagles.

But Shelley, 52, said the game has not changed much. “I watch the game a lot. It’s still effort, blocking and tackling. In Uganda, I'm doing it all, so I’ll be reviewing fine points like kickoff return,” said the man who has also coached basketball in Uganda.

NFL dream

Before joining American football, Steven Kinyera watched a few games to get some clues. The first year in 2022, he was dropped for the game between Uganda and Kenya.

But the following year, he returned better. “I think every time I play I improve. I think I am the best liner in Uganda,” said the bulky dreadlocked man who also plays prop with Rhinos Rugby Club.

By late July, Kinyera was already flexing for Kenya. “Last year, they survived but this year we shall beat them,” said the proud national vice-captain.

“To be vice-captain, you must be good; the coach must have seen something in you.”But Kinyera’s dreams transcend his love for revenge against Kenya. “I want to play as much as possible. And you never know I may make it to the NFL.”

The NFL is the National Football League, the top flight of the game.

Kinyera’s NFL dream is not so impossible. After all, two of his teammates, Joshua Garang-Garang and James Jimmy Lihumi were among the 21 prospects from 10 African countries who attended an NFL training camp in Lagos, Nigeria, in June.

In Nigeria, the pair enjoyed modern equipment, gym, diet, travel, etc.

“Everything was perfect,” they said.According to the NFL, as reported by andscape.com, there are more than 135 players of African descent currently playing in the NFL, including Seattle Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku, who participated in the Lagos camp.

Such camps are aimed at tapping into the African talent and also market the game to the continent’s nearly two billion people.

The programme has been to Ghana, Kenya and South Africa. Osi Umenyiora, a two-time Super Bowl champion and the NFL’s lead ambassador in Africa, hopes to expand into Rwanda, Morocco, Egypt and Angola.

Meaning, Kinyera and other Ugandan aspirants may have a chance to train with the world’s best in pursuit of their American dream.

Conflicting loyalties

After that high-level camp, Garang wanted to play on. “I was excited to hear of a playing programme in Kampala,” he said.

The multitalented lad who plays track and field, volleyball and basketball, praised Coach Shelley.

“He is precise in what he wants us to do and if we work more with him, we shall get much better soon.”

But Garang is from South Sudan and dreams of playing professional football and exporting it to his home country.

So, shall he have to first play for Uganda as he grows?Like Garang, Lihumi has virtually done everything: gymnastics, swimming, diving, basketball, cooking, etc.

Catching and throwing are important skills in American football.

In football, he said, he can play all positions.He also lauded the American coach. “He’s so much into knowing what one can do and trying to help him do it best. He is punctual and keen at taking notes.”

But Lihumi is also conflicted in a way. His native Kenya plays American football. But he is likely to find more playing time in Uganda.

Uganda also needs him against Kenya. He must take the tough decision. “It’s hard to play against your country and I know my countrymen will try to reach out to me but for now, I will play for Uganda.”

Olympic dream

Shelley has less than four years to achieve propel to take Uganda to LA 2028. But how possible is that dream?

“Honestly it’s tough for me to determine. The level of commitment from the government of Uganda will determine a lot. The Ugandan kids are ready and hungry to play (flag football). I’ve seen it first-hand.

They only need training in how to play a ball. Flags are a bonus,” said Shelley, who also played hand touch football as a child.

“Personally, I'd be in heaven driving from town to town in Uganda teaching the game.”

BRIEFLY

Coach: Dylan Shelley

Attended NFL camp: Joshua Garang-Garang, James Lihumi

Next opponent: Kenya (Africa Zone Series)

Target number: 50 players