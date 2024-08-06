Angiro shines for REG

Prior to the start of this year’s NSSF KAVC International Tournament in Kampala, Gideon Angiro was one of the players expected to leave a mark as his side Rwanda Energy Group (REG) searched for top honours.

REG had previously struggled to impress in the tournament and needed a spark to lift them to this year’s competition, and the Ugandan international provided that as his side brushed aside rivals APR in straight sets to win Sunday’s final and return home with the trophy.

Placed in Pool B to start the tournament, REG defeated Burundi’s Rukinzo and the Ugandan pair of KAVC and KCCA to progress to the quarterfinals as the top seed.

There, the Rwandan side beat Juba Volleyball Club before facing Kenya’s Equity in what turned out to be the toughest match of their journey. But still, REG prevailed with a tightly contested 3-2 win to set up an All-Rwandan final with APR.

With no Ugandan team making the final, the home crowd was looking for any connection to hang on and Angiro’s presence in the red and blue instantly had fans backing REG.

The third frame in particular had fans chanting ‘let’s go Angiro’ as REG looked to close the contest in straight sets.

The receiver-attacker’s passing, attack and net defence got the crowd in song and there would be no stopping REG as APR crumbled under pressure to fall in straight sets.

Gideon Angiro received his MVP award from the Guest of Honour Deputy Inspector General of Police James Ocaya.

Angiro later walked twice to the podium to collect his best attacker and MVP awards, to the delight of the home crowd.

The trophy is REG’s first in Kampala after seven years of trying. Kenya’s Equity defeated KAVC 3-0 in the men’s bronze game to ensure no Ugandan team reached the podium.

In the women’s category, Olive Nzamukosha proved too good for Rwanda National Police and was eventually named the tournament’s MVP as her side manoeuvred to a 3-2 victory in the final.

Having had to deal with Uganda’s Ndejje Elites and KCCA as well as Burundi’s Muzinga in Pool C, RRA beat Burundi’s GLC and rivals APR in the quarters and semis respectively to march on to the final.

Both KAVC men and women finished fourth in their respective categories and were Uganda’s best performers of the weekend.

NSSF KAVC International

Winners

Men: Rwanda Energy Group

Women: Rwanda Revenue Authority

MVPs

Men: Gideon Angiro

Women: Olive Nzamukosha

Best setter

Men: Ivan Mahoro

Women: Iris Ndagijimana

Best blocker

Men: Ronald Muvara

Women: Hope Musaniwabo

Best attacker

Men: Gideon Angiro

Women: Sande Nemali



Best server

Men: Ian Akampa