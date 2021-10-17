Apolot vows victory after Uhuru bailout

By Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi More by this Author

Uganda’s most decorated kickboxer Patricia Apolot has vowed to do her best to retain her WKF World Super lightweight kickboxing title against Andrea “Pochito” Salazar of Argentina in Cairo, Egypt later this month.

This after the Apolot, alias Black Pearl, received a facilitation package of $5000 (Shs17.8m) from Kampala Central Mayor Salim Uhuru last week.

“I’m very delighted to receive this cash and I want to thank the office of the mayor and whoever has made this possible. And I promise to do my best to return with victory…I don’t want to return empty-handed like the boxers from the Olympics,” said Apolot, arguably the most experienced female kickboxer from Africa.

The fight will be the main event at the World Championship October 23.

“I promised that in this term we shall help empower not only boxers but all athletes, whenever necessary,” said Uhuru, who is also the president Uganda Professional Boxing Commission.

“Our sister Apolot approached us about two weeks ago and I want to thank the Council for sacrificing a portion of our small budget to a sports cause. We wish Patricia the best.”

Salazar lost her first professional bout against Juliana Werner by split decision December 21, 2019.

And according to a Facebook post from her camp, Salazar will be the first Argentine woman to contest a Kickboxing WKF World title and her excitement cannot be overstated.

Apolot, who paraded her four titles at the brief press conference in Uhuru’s office at the Central division quarters, last fought in 2019. She told the press that this is the first instant cash response she has received in her career. “Others just promise.”

She also urged the office of the mayor to ensure the wrangles in the National Council of Sports and federations do not hinder athletes’ progress. If all goes to plan, Uganda shall be represented by about 40 athletes.

