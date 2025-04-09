Aquatics fraternity mourns Mango

It is probably the only way one can come to terms with the death of the young and lively Trevor Daniel Kayemba – a darling in the swimming fraternity who is commonly known as “Mango.”

The origins of his nickname are varying. Some believe he adopted it in a school campaign to become a prefect while others believe it came from friends playing about with his surname switching it from Kayemba to kayembe (small mango).

It is an identity that Kayemba embraced so much that he had it on a number plate of the car (Toyota Prado VX) he used at his high school prom (forget the social media claims that it was him in the viral chopper clips). The moniker also defined how down to earth and unassuming he was. Anything the people around him wanted, they got! Anything he wanted, he toiled for!

Before he met his death on Sunday, reportedly from a blood clot, he was as active as he had ever been in the swimming fraternity – probably bidding farewell to us all.

The farewell

On March 22, he had served as an official at the National Waterpolo Championship at his former school, Elite High in Bwebajja. Before photographers arrived for the event, Mango had surrendered his iphone to friends and the Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) officials to capture still and motion pictures of the games.

A week later on March 29, he travelled with various stakeholders in the fraternity to Nabumali High School, Mbale, where Erick Kisero, who had other duties as commentator, asked him to fill in for him as coach for Ruby International School, Pursuit Education Services, and British School of Kampala (BSK). He was all over the place infecting everyone with his smile and lighthearted talk.

“He shared a dormitory with some of our kids in Nabumali,” one parent, who made the trip, shared in a WhatsApp group.

His club coach at Kampala Aquatics, Latif Kajumbi, told mourners at his final resting place in Lujumba village on Katosi Road that; “he would always use his Mark X (car) to ferry his teammates to galas at no cost. People say I am humble but I was also in awe of Trevor’s humility.”

One of his grandparents said “Trevor would jump out of a moving car just to greet you. He was always jovial and I hope his siblings can learn from that.”

Mango comes from a family that runs Le Grand Hotel, where he polished his swimming, and he was usually referred to as “chairman’s son” but he still kept a low profile and reportedly referred to everyone including the lifeguards as “Uncle.”

Inspiration to peers

He was a leading swimmer especially in the school category. He represented Uganda in the 2022, 2023, and 2024 Federation of East Africa Secondary School Sports Association (Feasssa) Games. His highlight was winning gold and bronze medals in the 50m and 100m backstroke events in the 2023 edition in Rwanda but he also bagged many of them in domestic competitions.

A friend from the hockey fraternity, who sought Mango out to learn how to swim said “whenever he was done teaching us, he did his sets. He would actually put a timer out to monitor his progress. He was really fast.”

USF president Moses Mwase described him as “an inspiration to his peers and a very sociable young man,” in a condolence message to the bereaving family of Godfrey and Jackie Ssabandeke.

Mango was the life of the gala among swimmers! His colleagues, from both his teams and rival sides, got attracted to him like he was a magnet.

He never went to Greenhill Academy but the Kibuli side actually had a delegation, alongside all the secondary schools he had attended, at his burial. The close interactions among the swimmers from different schools show how much he had helped break rivalries.

“He had broken barriers within the swimming fraternity. He was very popular and sat in our camp even more than his. When our parents heard of his demise, they could not hide the shock,” Greenhill coach Peter Buvumbo said.

Kayemba studied his nursery at Pic Hill in Kawempe then joined Sir Apollo Kaggwa School – Old Kampala campus, where he learnt his swimming under coach Wycliffe Senti at Jacaranda in Mengo and later Jamil Tamale, who formed Shark Teens Swim Club at Olympia Hostel.

School life

From Shark Teens, he joined Kampala Aquatics. Kajumbi got him a scholarship at Seeta Green Campus, where he studied his Senior One and Two before joining Seroma Christian High School in Mukono also on bursary.

“We then tried to bring him to Lubiri SS because we were trying to grow swimming in the Rubaga community. But he chose to go to Elite for A Level.” Kayemba, however, switched from Elite to Hana International School in the second term of his Senior Six last year, just in the nick of time to register for his Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE).

During his vacation, he has been trying to get his hands onto everything. He has reportedly been working as a mechanic in Kawempe but also keeping tabs with friends and helping his father run business errands.

The final hours

“Trevor’s illness was short-lived. We were called on Wednesday night that he was feeling something itchy in his feet. But then whenever he touched the area, the itching moved and the previous spot got dark.

“He went to a clinic the next day but the condition worsened and he was put on oxygen. He was later moved to Medipal Hospital in Kololo but while in the ambulance, he kept removing the mask and we had to hold his hand to his body to stop him. At Medipal, he was moved to ICU and we were unable to access him until he was pronounced dead but in between that time there were frantic calls to look for someone who matched his Blood Group O- to give him blood,” one of his friends narrated at the burial.

Though the family and friends say they faced a hard time at Medipal, making it hard to help Kayemba put up a stronger fight in his final hours, Daily Monitor could not independently verify the claims by press time. Rest in eternal peace, Mango!

Mango at a glance

Name: Trevor Daniel Kayemba a.k.a Mango

Date of birth: November 27, 2004

Schools: Pic Hill Nursery, Sir Apollo Kaggwa Old Kampala (PLE), Seeta Green, Seroma Christian (O Level), Elite High, Hana International (A Level)