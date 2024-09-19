Armed with elusive club title, Nemo want more in league

Celebration time is up for Nemostars as they return to serious business in the National Volleyball League on Sunday.

Having defeated Sport-S in the final to win the National Clubs Championship two weeks ago, the six-time champions must move on and now focus on winning their first league title since 2019.

The victory in the Clubs Championship handed the Kololo based side their first major trophy in five years, and head coach Tom Amou believes that can be a springboard to more silverware.

“We start the season with confidence that we can beat any team on a given day and I think we have shown that in the last games played,” Amou said ahead of his side’s league opener against KCCA.

Whereas Sport-S is the team setting the pace in the country at the moment, Nemostars remain as the closest challengers and will fancy their chances this season.

Amou and his troops finished top of the log last season and only faltered once, in a 3-0 defeat to Sport-S in the first round but their good run of form would end in the semifinals as KAVC won the series to advance to the finals.

Winning the Dr. Aporu Okol International and the Clubs Championship before starting the league will, according to Amou, go along way in boosting the team’s confidence to go all the way.

Stronger

Nemostars are stronger than they were last season and have depth required to mount a challenge in a title race.

The addition of John Bosco Opendi and Benon Owokunda to the setting department gives Amou options when there's a need to take Smith Okumu off.

The team also added former OBB middle blocker Salva Marial and the South Sudanese adds championship experience to a department that already has Bernard Malinga, Willington Talemwa and Fahad Zungu.

Esau Ecil’s continued progress, George Aporu and Ivan Ongom’s experience are factors Nemostars will hope to ride on to get the trophy back to Kololo.

KCCA, the first opponent of the season, have loaded their guns as well, adding Nathan Okare, Cosmas Apunyo and Muhammad Yiga amongst their new signings.

“They (KCCA) are a stubborn side and we expect a tough challenge from them,” Amou admitted.

The two sides have met twice already, with Nemostars winning the two ties 3-1 in the UCU Open and the Clubs Championship.

National Volleyball League

Playing Sunday -Nsambya

Men

Prisons vs. Sport-S, 9am

KCCA vs. Nemostars, 3pm

Women

Nemostars vs. KCB-Nkumba, 11am