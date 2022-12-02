Asiku wins inaugural E-Sports championship

Gerald ‘Hamilton’ Asiku walked away Shs 1m richer on emerging top of the 2022 Formula One E-sports Championship class, the first of its kind in the country.

Inspired by Formula One legend, Lewis Hamilton, Asiku from Makerere F1 Community Club finished the season on 265 points after winning a number of tracks in a season organised by Next Level Experience and held at Akamwesi Mall, Gayaza road.

“It has been an epic and competitive season, it feels good to win the first edition and I hope more are on the way,” he warned.

Eric Khanim from the Najjera Gardens Formula One club came second with 223 points while Joel Khamadi got the last podium place with 213 points.

The first season can go down as a success and can only get better in the next campaign. The initiative’s biggest objective is to discover and develop virtual racing drivers from different regions in the country through a series of races.

Drivers under various Formula One communities registered to take part and in the end, Ezra Anecho, the chairperson of the organising committee is adamant they have sowed a promising seed.

“The dedication was evident in the improvement of performance of the e-athletes. There was a gap in the skill level in the first five races but it was bridged as the season went on, making it unpredictable,” Anecho told Daily Monitor before lauding the dedication and consistency on display by the drivers throughout the season.