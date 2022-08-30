Astros all but halve deficit

Uganda Swimming League leaders Talons (13,853 points) have to watch their backs after coming third in three consecutive match days.





Abigail Mwagale's team collected 860 points in Match 28 of 40 at British School of Kampala (BSK) - Muyenga last Friday but those paled compared to Astros' 1,020 and Colts' 1,040.





Talons' steam has run out since key figures Shafia Ntabazi and Ethan Kalungi left the side. Such was their impact that what was a 1,118 lead over Colts and a 682 advantage over Astros has been nearly halved to 598 and 342 respectively.





The overall table leaders are in free-fall and if they do not arrest their current form, they could be bottom of the table by Match 32.





Colts are making up an average of 173.3 on Talons every match day and should that continue, the former will need four matches to make up the 598 points difference.





Astros are working almost as fast as the difference between them and Talons is now just 342 points. Astros have been making up an average 113 on Talons and that could increase when Ethan Kunihira, who has missed two match days returns for Match 29 on September 9.





Overall Points

Talons - 13,853

Astros - 13,511

Colts - 13,255





Match 28

Category Colts Astros Talons

Open 340 320 200

Razor 1 280 180 260

Razor 2 220 320 180

Razor 3 80 120 160

Razor 4 120 80 60