Astros all but halve deficit

Ethan Kalungi's introduction to the Talons' set up has helped the team return to the top of the table and stay there. PHOTO / MAKHTUM MUZIRANSA


By  Makhtum Muziransa

Talons' steam has run out since key figures Shafia Ntabazi and Ethan Kalungi left the side. Such was their impact that what was a 1,118 lead over Colts and a 682 advantage over Astros has been nearly halved to 598 and 342 respectively.


Uganda Swimming League leaders Talons (13,853 points) have to watch their backs after coming third in three consecutive match days.


Abigail Mwagale's team collected 860 points in Match 28 of 40 at British School of Kampala (BSK) - Muyenga last Friday but those paled compared to Astros' 1,020 and Colts' 1,040.

The overall table leaders are in free-fall and if they do not arrest their current form, they could be bottom of the table by Match 32.


Colts are making up an average of 173.3 on Talons every match day and should that continue, the former will need four matches to make up the 598 points difference.


Astros are working almost as fast as the difference between them and Talons is now just 342 points. Astros have been making up an average 113 on Talons and that could increase when Ethan Kunihira, who has missed two match days returns for Match 29 on September 9.


Overall Points

Talons - 13,853

Astros - 13,511

Colts - 13,255


Match 28 

Category Colts Astros Talons

Open         340     320     200

Razor 1     280     180     260

Razor 2     220     320     180

Razor 3       80     120      160

Razor 4     120       80         60

Total        1,040  1,020     860

