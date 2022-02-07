Astros take swim league leadership

Coach Douglas Mugerwa has a tough job of proving his side, Astros, are no flukes after they wrestled leadership from Colts in the Altona-BSK (British School of Kampala) Swim League in Muyenga on Friday.

The fourth matchday of the second season actually started from a tough place for Astros who managed 120 points from nine heats of the 25m backstroke event.

That was nine points away from Talons and Colts, who drew in the first match-up of the day.

Interestingly, Talons’ captain Abigail Mwagale – who seems to be running through a tough spell – had finished in fifth place clocking 18.61 seconds in 25m back.

But her teammate Blessing Kaitesi had made up for it by clocking 17.68 to finish second behind Colts’ captain Tara Kisawuzi (16.26) as Astros captain Paula Nabukeera came third at 18.20.

Sonia Mwere’s fourth place finish at 18.35, however, must have kept Colts in the game and she could not hide her excitement for beating Mwagale when the times were announced.

Relays

Heading into the final event – the 9x125m freestyle relay – the day’s table stood at; Colts 209 points, Astros 180 and Talons 169.

For the second Friday running, Astros needed to win their final relay of the day to turn the table around.

Colts were firing out of the blocks but Talons looked to be chasing hard. Unfortunately, the latter’s Shafia Ntabazi, who had worked hard to close down the gap lost her count and instead of stopping after her fifth lane, went on to swim an extra 25m after teammate Elijah Wamala had jumped in leading to her team’s disqualification.

It looked like another anticlimax for Astros but shortly after Colts’ youngster Mikaela Ayebare fell victim too – continuing for an extra 25m to disqualify her side.

With both Colts and Talons sure to post zilch from the relay, Astros’ coach Mugerwa ensured his remaining swimmers kept to the rules subsequently taking home the 80 points from the relay.

This allowed his side to carry the day on 260 points but since disqualifications come with a 20 point penalty, Colts moved from 209 to 189, while Talons sunk to 149.