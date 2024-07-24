Atamba squeezes into final squad

Onesmus Atamba was a last-minute inclusion in the national woodball team preparing for the 9th World Cup Woodball Championship scheduled for October 15-21, 2024, in Shaoxing City, China as the final squad was announced on Sunday in Kampala.

Atamba, who finished tenth, two spots outside the automatic spots, was included in the final squad owing to his experience as a player.

Often referred to as a woodball maestro, Atamba won Uganda's sole medal at the 2017 Beach World Cup. Enroute to the victory, he triumphed over Ahris Sumariyanto of Taiwan, the world's number one woodball player at the time. This victory propelled him to the highest ranking for an African player.

In 2019, Atamba won the singles event at the 2019 Beach Woodball World Cup held at Spennah Beach, Entebbe, defeating Taiwan's Wang Qi An cementing his position at the top of woodball in Uganda.

But during this year's qualifying race, Atamba finished in 10th position with 504 strokes, 13 strokes behind Derrick Ankunda, who occupied the last qualifying position.

The technical team has determined that Atamba's experience would be beneficial to the young squad, which primarily consists of inexperienced players. Currently, Thomas Kedi is the only regular national team member in the group.

However, this decision to include Atamba resulted in the exclusion of Samson Rugongeza and Brian Gwaaka, who finished in the eighth and ninth positions, respectively, during the selection process.

In another development, Lillian Zawedde has been added to the women’s team. She has now been included due to changes in the team's circumstances. With Christine Birungi pregnant and Precious Namubiru, a 14-year-old, expected to join the youth team, a spot has opened up for Zawedde.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to represent Uganda once more. It's a privilege we do not take lightly. We will leverage our experience to proudly fly our nation's flag high," Zawedde stated.

Fresh blood

The team, which was unveiled on Sunday will also include youths, who will represent Uganda for the first time.

The team is dominated by players from Shekinah Glory International School, Mbale with others coming from Mpoma School in Mukono. Two-time MVP Jeremiah Tumuhimbise from Kyazanga Modern PS is also in the team.

“Our focus is now on replacing the experienced players. By taking the youth players to China, we want to give them experience early,” said Paul Mark Kayongo, the president of the Uganda Woodball Federation (UWbF).

David Katende Ssemakula, the assistant General Secretary-Technical, emphasised the need for a good performance.

“We’re no longer participants. When Uganda goes out, we go to win. I implore you to do your best,” Katende, who served as the chief guest, said.

Woodball national team

Men: Thomas Kedi (Stroke), Daniel Apita (Prisons), Crescent Rwanyombya (Prisons), Tonny Sekyeene (KIU), Edson Tumwine (UNIK), Trevor Oming, Darry Gilles Amanyire (Airforce SS), Derrick Ankunda (Ndejje) & Onesmus Atamba.

Women: Joyce Nalubega (MoPS), Jackie Naula (MoPS), Joan Mukoova (Eminents), Sandra Nabaggala (KU), Noeline Babirye (UNIK), Christine Birungi (MoPS), Sanyu Mirembe (Ndejje), Alverah Mukamarinda (Ndejje), Precious Namubiru (OLAN) & Lillian Zawedde.

Youth: Jeremiah Tumuhimbise (Kyazanga Modern PS), Joshua Lomanat (Shekinah), Joseph Achilla (Shekinah), Calvin Cooper (Shekinah), Bliss Wamai (Shekinah), Shemiah Kibet (Shekinah)Martha Namulema (Mpoma Girls), Susan Atwine (Mpoma Girls), Praise Ahurira (Mpoma Girls), Shanita Heri (Shekinah), Rema Remi (Shekinah) and Davinia Awilli (Shekinah).

Head coach: George Isabirye

Asst. coach: Benson Kanyesigye