Atamba wants last World Cup to count

Onesmus Atamba is happy to be back on the national team in what he calls his last appearance before finally concentrating on coaching.

Last year’s Third Beach Woodball World Cup Championships in Malaysia was supposed to be Atamba’s last appearance but he was included in this year’s 9th World Cup Woodball Championship scheduled for October 15-21, 2024, in Shaoxing City, China due to his extensive experience.

Atamba is a mainstay on the Woodball Cranes having earned his debut at the 2010 World Cup in Thailand.

“I have seen it all and I want to do my best in China. I want it to be my World Cup. These days I rarely get enough time for training, so I want to give it my best and give chance to the young athletes.

Initially I wanted the previous event to be my last but I got a call from the General Secretary [Collins Ssemmanda] and I can't let the federation efforts down. I want to carry Uganda’s flag high,” Atamba said.

A long journey

Atamba made his international woodball debut in 2010, representing Uganda alongside Jerry Wabuyo in Thailand. He finished 27th in the stroke competition. The Ugandan team expanded to two men and five women in Malaysia 2012, with Atamba improving his performance to a top 20 finish. His breakthrough came in 2014 at the China championship when he secured Uganda's first medal, a bronze in mixed doubles with Sophie Namuddu.

The following event in 2016, he contributed to Uganda's third-place finish in the team event at the Korea Championship and also claimed a medal at the Korea Open with a hole-in-one. In 2018, balancing coaching and playing duties proved challenging, as he finished 26th overall in Thailand.

Reflecting on his six World Championships, Atamba emphasises the crucial role of mental preparation at this elite level.

"We need to be mentally strong. Our opponents often have a better mindset. The coaches must help us be tougher mentally if we want to win," Atamba said.

In brief

Name: Onesmus Atamba

Date of birth: March 26, 1985

Club: Ndejje Corporates

National team debut: 2010 World Cup, Thailand

Occupation: Administrator

Major wins: Gold at 2017 World Cup in Indonesia

Name: Onesmus Atamba

Date of birth: March 26, 1985

Club: Ndejje Corporates

National team debut: 2010 World Cup, Thailand

Occupation: Administrator

Major wins: Gold at 2017 World Cup in Indonesia

WOODBALL CRANES TEAM

Men: Thomas Kedi (Stroke), Daniel Apita (Prisons), Crescent Rwanyombya (Prisons), Tonny Sekyeene (KIU), Edson Tumwine (UNIK), Trevor Oming, Darry Gilles Amanyire (Airforce SS), Derrick Ankunda (Ndejje) & Onesmus Atamba.

Women: Joyce Nalubega (MoPS), Jackie Naula (MoPS), Joan Mukoova (Eminents), Sandra Nabaggala (KU), Noeline Babirye (UNIK), Christine Birungi (MoPS), Sanyu Mirembe (Ndejje), Alverah Mukamarinda (Ndejje), Precious Namubiru (OLAN) & Lillian Zawedde.

Youth and Juniors: Jeremiah Tumuhimbise (Kyazanga Modern PS), Joshua Lomanat (Shekinah), Joseph Achilla (Shekinah), Calvin Cooper (Shekinah), Bliss Wamai (Shekinah), Shemiah Kibet (Shekinah)Martha Namulema (Mpoma Girls), Susan Atwine (Mpoma Girls), Praise Ahurira (Mpoma Girls), Shanita Heri (Shekinah), Rema Remi (Shekinah) and Davinia Awilli (Shekinah).

Head coach: George Isabirye

Asst. coach: Benson Kanyesigye