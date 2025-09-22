Ategeka leads Ugandan cast to Absa Run Your City

Kampala’s streets have tested them, but this Wednesday, Uganda’s finest road runners will lace up against Africa’s elite in Johannesburg as part of the 2025 Absa Run Your City Series.

Absa Bank Uganda, last week, flagged off five athletes – Brian Adams Ategeka, Evas Nassasira, Phillip Kiptoo, Collins Cherotich, and Annet Chesang – who earned their tickets by excelling in the 2024 and 2025 editions of the Absa KH3-7 Hills Run.

The event, a Kampala crowd-puller, has raised millions of shillings in support of girl child education.

Pledge honoured

At the flag-off, Absa Bank Uganda Managing Director David Wandera reaffirmed the bank’s pledge.

“During the 2024 and 2025 Absa KH3-7 Hills Runs, we promised that the winners would be sponsored to participate in the Absa Run Your City Series in Johannesburg. Today, I am glad that we are fulfilling that commitment. We pride ourselves on being a force for good in the communities where we operate. As our runners set off to represent Uganda, we celebrate your dedication and spirit – carry our flag high and make us proud,” Wandera said.

The Run Your City Series has grown into one of South Africa’s premier road-running competitions, spanning five cities and attracting both professionals and community runners. For Ugandan athletes, it offers exposure, competition, and the chance to run shoulder-to-shoulder with international stars.

Rubbing shoulders with big guns

This year’s local champion Brian Ategeka is embracing his breakthrough moment.

“I want to first thank Absa Bank Uganda for giving me this opportunity to participate in this high-level run. I am ready to compete and, with God’s blessings, I know I will go ahead to get famous in this sport and even compete on bigger platforms. My target is to become among the best athletes in Uganda, but I am just starting my journey. I am hopeful that I can compete on an international level,” Ategeka told Daily Monitor.

His journey has already been rewarded in more ways than one. Partner sponsor Bakaima Real Estates recently handed Ategeka the land title promised to this year’s KH3-7 Hills Run overall winner – a symbolic gesture showing that athletics is more than just about medals.

Teammate Collins Cherotich is also eyeing personal milestones.

“Last year I ran around 35 minutes, but this time I believe I can improve. I have prepared better and I am targeting about 32 minutes. This is going to be a real test for me, but I am motivated and confident,” Cherotich said.