Athletes advocate for whistle blower system

On Saturday, athletes from the 34 federations under the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) converged to vote for their representatives to the body’s athletes’ commission.

Since 2009, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has been advocating for athletes’ commission in their NOCs. Subsequently, these NOCs have also advocated for their members to have these commissions but few have heeded the call.

“Basically our work is to link athletes to the leadership of the sport or UOC, advocate for your welfare and rights,” Ganzi Mugula, who served as chairman of the commission for two terms, said.

“We have had some challenges like low participation of athletes in our programmes, low funding but that should not discourage you – especially the Olympians from taking lead in this commission as you bring firsthand experience of what athletes’ issues are.”

UOC vice president (technical) Moses Mwase also encouraged this saying that from his “experience, active athletes struggle to show up for these activities. Retired athletes have a more relaxed schedule which allows them to serve better.”

More positives, challenges

Mugula’s regime saw some major milestones like the introduction of the Athlete365 Career+, which focuses on education, employment, and life skills. But there were even more pronounced problems like gender-based violence which claimed the life of Rebecca Cheptegei. The quarrels between athletes and federations over things like performance allowances and selection criteria continue too.

“We need a whistle-blower system here (at the UOC). Some of the problems athletes face come from federation leaders so how do they report to the same people? Maybe we can have a system, where one can report their concerns anonymously or otherwise,” hockey player Desire Mukisa, who was later voted to the commission, said.

Rugby player Agnes Nakuya also advocated for the programmes to be taken to the grassroots to make a wide reaching impact.

“If you select a few people to attend these programmes, the information will never go down to all athletes,” Nakuya said.

The athletes voted boxer Shadir Musa Bwogi (41 votes), rugger Michael Okorach (40), retired swimmer Mugula (37), and archery’s Hamza Ndiwalana (28) at the expense of handball’s Allan Valentine Omiella (24) and judo’s Fred Ssekatte (10) as their male representatives.