Athletics washed out as Najjuma lifts Ndejje to swim podium

The early excitement of track and field activities of the Eastern Africa University Games was washed away by a morning shower that lasted hours in Luweero.

Athletics technical officials waited for hours for the track to dry before they attempted to mark it in vain! The surface was slippery until afternoon and foot marks would be visible in the muddy surface.

Consequently, the technical committee agreed to shift the games to Bombo Military Barracks as a backup as they assess the situation at the main grounds at Ndejje University.

“We have Bombo as plan B because the track here is still challenging,” Paul Chiwa, the head of technical announced.

Track and field will now be held today through Wednesday.

“But we have to make sure we are done by 2pm for the closing ceremony,” Chiwa said.

Najjuma the hero

Elsewhere, medals have continued to drop in with Ndejje defending their title after an exciting final day in the pool. Leading the medal haul was masters, student Rashidah Najjuma.

In 2018, Najjuma, 25, was not interested in sports and only joined swimming as a hobby to overcome her aquaphobia.

“I went to Jacaranda Swimming Pool to swim as a newfound hobby. I was never involved in any sports activity. I was very reserved,” Najjuma said.

Yet it was here that she met coach Latif Kajumbi, who would be his guiding star.

The journey finally came to fruition yesterday, as her 23-gold medal haul for Ndejje with 12 individual gold, four relay gold and two silver medals handed Ndejje the top position followed by Makerere University with 13 gold from 42 events.

Najjuma, who was part of the national team that competed in the CANA Zone II Senior Championships, where she won two silver and 1 bronze, wants to cut her teeth in the team set-up.

“I am excited because it has been two long days in the pool. I am a happy girl,” Najjuma, who is offering a Masters of Education Planning and Management, said.

Najjuma, a national team rower, is also eyeing an opportunity to become a swimming coach.

“There’s a gap for female swimming coaches and I want to seize that opportunity,” she added.

Although a late bloomer, her coach Latif Kajumbi, said, she has all it takes to excel.

“Anybody that listens and applies can learn. She is an outlier but can be a really good swimmer,” Kajumbi said adding that Najjuma joined at a time when she wanted a sports bursary at Ndejje.

Najjuma’s golden swim has been complemented by Trevor Kimuli’s six golds and Mahamood Mutesasira’s four.

With the Games concluding on Wednesday afternoon, today will be a busy day for most sports as they are expected to hold medal events.



E.A University Games

Swimming – individual rankings (W)

Rashidah Najjuma (Ndejje) – 106pts

Mariam Tendo (Ndejje) – 19

Mary Makau (Kenyatta) – 18

Swimming – individual rankings (M)

Ben Kaganda (Mubs) – 57

Jacob Mugisha (Makerere) – 27

Trevor Kimuli (Ndejje) – 26