Atuhaire, Mubiru just margins off open water scores

Uganda’s open water duo Amabala Atuhaire and Swagiah Mubiru completed their five kilometre course but did not register official times at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

The two are experienced swimming pool athletes but represent the country in open water competitions from time to time. Suffice to note that there is hardly any open water training in Uganda.

British swimmer Hector Pardoe had warned after his 10km race on Monday that the waves and temperatures of the water (20 degrees Celsius) would make life difficult for “faster pool swimmers and better for true open water swimmers who have been doing this from a young age.”

Mubiru went first and had to brave the choppy conditions in the mid-morning sun for the women’s 5km. She did her first of six splits in an impressive nine minutes, 34 seconds and 10 microseconds (9:34.10).

She completed her penultimate split in one hour, six minutes, 37 seconds and 10 microseconds (1:06:37.10) but Seychelles’ Dorriane Bristol, who just ahead of Mubiiru, crossed the finish line in 1:18:01.40 meaning the Ugandan swimmer was slightly over one hour and 18 minutes.

Time-barred

Swimmers are allowed 15 minutes in which to complete the course after the first competitor has crossed the finish line. In this case, Netherlands’ Sharon van Rouwendaal crossed in 57 minutes, 33 seconds and 90 microseconds (57:33.90) so the rest of the grid had until about one hour and 12 minutes to finish in order to get an official time.

In the men’s 5km, Atuhaire did his opening split in seven minutes and 36 seconds (7:36.30) and completed the course in 1:08:21.50 hours. He was the fastest of the four swimmers – all from Africa – that were over the time limit as he finished slightly behind the last successful swimmer Davit Sikharulidze from Georgia (1:04:52.10) and almost 17 minutes behind French gold medallist Logan Fontaine (51:29.30).