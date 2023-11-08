Auma surprised by Real Stars title

Grace Auma expressed shock while picking her Fortebet Real Stars rugby player of the month award yesterday at Lazio Restaurant in Lugogo, Kampala.

Despite a stellar performance at the 2023 Rugby Africa Women’s 7s in Monastir, Tunisia where Uganda finished third, Auma, who came to the breakfast awards with her right leg in bandage, said she was surprised with the award.

"First of all, I did not know anything about these awards. Secondly, I was injured on the second day and there are other people who did exceptionally well. But it gives me joy that I am standing here as the winner," said Auma, as she picked the accolade that comes with a Shs500,000 cash reward.

Pacy and skilled, Auma scored two important tries as Uganda beat hosts Tunisia 12-5 as Uganda finished third.

This puts them in contention for next year’s repêchage event in Monaco where they have another bite on the cherry for the Paris Olympics while automatically qualifying for the 2024 World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series.

“We still have an opportunity to qualify and this award motivates me to perform even better in Monaco,” she added.

The monthly awards also supported by Jude Colour Solutions, recognised three other women including handball’s Lillian Achola of Ndejje University, Hope Akello of JKL Dolphins who was the season’s MVP and best centre of the season in the national league as well as teenage sensation Agnes Nabukenya of Kawempe Muslim who skipped the event because she is underage. Joan Namusisi, the Fufa Women Football Development officer expressed pride saying the award is a big motivation for all young players.

"We're privileged as women football and she has a big future ahead of her," said Nabukenya.

Godfrey Nsubuga, who won the 82nd Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Golf Open championship was deservedly the only man at the podium.

Nsubuga led from start to finish, as he secured his first Uganda Open golf title with a record score 275 strokes (13-under par) at the Uganda Golf Course, Kitante

He said the title was a result of support by the golf fraternity.

"I have been in South Africa for golf lessons that taught me mental toughness," said Nsubuga, who is now ranked second in Kenya and 300th globally.

Fortebet Real Stars awards

October winners

Handball: Lillian Achola

Rugby: Grace Auma

Basketball: Hope Akello

Golf: Godfrey Nsubuga