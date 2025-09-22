AUUS Games adds pool to roster of medal events

Pool is set to make a significant return to the Association of Uganda University Sports (AUUS) Games 2025 as a fully-fledged medal event. This year's games will be hosted by Uganda Christian University (UCU) from December 13th to 19th. This marks a major step for the sport, which has twice been held as a demonstration game at the event.

According to Patrick Ssebuliba, the AUUS General Secretary, the decision to include pool as a medal event was driven by the success of its previous outings.

“Pool is part of our sports events,” Ssebuliba said, noting its success during the 2023 games, also hosted by UCU. Pool will be a new addition to the medal events alongside the bridge game.

Journey to full inclusion

Pool was first introduced as a demonstration sport at the 2019 AUUS Games held at the University of Kisubi (UNIK). That year, Makerere University won both the men's and women's championships. The men's podium was completed by Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) and Nkumba University, while for the women, Nkumba took silver and IUIU bronze.

Following a successful second outing as a demonstration game in 2023 at UCU, the sport has now earned its place among the official medal events. This time, Bishop Stuart University (BSU) was the winner of the pool category.

To boost competition, Ssebuliba has also proposed a University Pool League to drive more participation.

The inclusion of pool has been met with enthusiasm from the Pool Association of Uganda (PAU). Pius Akampa, PAU's Head of Schools and Institutions, described it as a significant development.

“We have made progress by interesting pool to secondary schools. We’re in the process of donating pool tables to partner schools and this will give us momentum,” Akampa stated.

As part of their commitment, PAU will donate four standard pool tables to St Charles Lwanga Bukeerere, Kyaddondo SS, Arua Public and St James SS Jinja. This initiative aims to build a competitive foundation for the sport at the grassroots level.

At least 10 universities are expected to take part in the upcoming games. All participating teams will field two players per gender who will compete in singles.

The UCU games will also feature a wide range of other sporting activities, including athletics, football, basketball, netball, volleyball, and tennis.

AUUS Games 2025

Dates: December 13th to 19th, 2025

Host: Uganda Christian University (UCU), Mukono