AUUS home to define Kabenge new term

By SAM MPOZA More by this Author

Long-serving Peninah Aligawesa Kabenge has set herself a lofty target of building a home to accommodate all university sports disciplines.

Kabenge was recently reelected unopposed for a fifth four-year term as president of the Association of Uganda University Sports (AUUS).

“The electorate said they needed me for another term to ensure that we get to where we need to be to fulfill our vision which is we live what others dream,” Kabenge, the Makerere University sports tutor, said in an interview.

The organisation is currently housed by Ndejje University at their Kampala campus.

“Being a multi sports association, it is important for to have a home which can be used by any sports federation or even hired by sportsmen from other countries,” she says.

Kabenge served as president of the defunct National University Sports Federations of Uganda (Nusfu) for two terms of two years each.

Rebranding

She then got another two terms of four years each after the association rebranded to AUUS and argues that she felt it was time to handover to another leader.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic changed everything forcing her to stay for another term to accumulate 16 years by 2025.

“I felt it is not the right time to throw in the towel when things are not going well during the pandemic.

I decided to stay and ensure that everything is smoothly moving before I handover after this term,” Kabenge said.

Incumbents stay

Just like Kabenge, the AUUS executive was retained with Vincent Kisenyi of Uganda Christian University (UCU) staying on as vice president.

Former Nkumba University sports tutor, Patrick Ssebuliba, now working with Victoria University, remains the general secretary, assisted by Florence Nakamya of Ndejje. The treasurer of the last 12 years, Paul Mark Kayongo (Ndejje), also stayed as status quo is maintained. Other executive committee members include; George Wagogo, Aidah Namubiru, Amos Tukamusaba and Amon Tulyasaba.

Up to 25 universities were represented at the assembly but only eight were allowed to vote after meeting their US$800 (Shs2.8m) annual subscription fees.

