Ayebare crashes Talons night

Talons are firmly in control of the Uganda Swimming League (USL) but they are not getting carried away.

The defending champions came into Match 38 of 40 held last Friday at British School of Kampala (BSK) Muyenga leading second-placed Astros by 150 points. They left leading with 460 points.

Considering them back-to-back champions is almost a safe bet at this point but they know that third-placed Colts will want to make the last match days about them.

That started on Friday when Mikaela Ayebare, 10, turned the event into her own by dropping her 50m freestyle best time from 36.60 to 34.98.

There were more exceptional performances like Talons’ captain Abigail Mwagale dropping her time from 29.99 to 29.06 in the same event but the margins made Ayebare’s drop more noticeable.

The progress of younger swimmers like Ayebare who came into the club as a novice scared of water about three years ago makes the Altona programme worthwhile.

“We have been changing strategy this week, working on straight arm pulls in our freestyle,” Ayebare said when asked what inspired the almost two-second drop.

Her performance got her promoted to Razor 1 while it relegated her captain Tanja Atukunda to Razor 2.

Atukunda’s brother Caspian Guma, also from Colts, was equally celebrated as he dropped his PB from 32.60 to 32.30. Guma had lost track of when he last cut his freestyle time.

“I think I haven’t had a freestyle PB in like two years. I hope this is the beginning of more significant performances across all strokes,” the affable Guma said on the public address system amidst cheers from the entire club.

On the night, Colts (1,330) collected 20 points more than Talons, who took their league total haul to 22,860.

Colts will also be encouraged that they are only 80 points behind second-placed Astros, who have collapsed badly in recent weeks and have 22,400 points.

“Anything is possible at this point but we need everyone to turn up,” Ayebare said of Colts’ chances to progress up the table.





OVERALL STANDINGS

Talons – 22,860 points

Astros – 22,400

Colts – 22,280





TABLE

Category Talons Colts Astros

PBs 470 490 400

Razor1 280 200 180

Razor2 160 280 220

Razor3 320 240 040

Razor4 080 120 160