Ayiekoh turns down Sand Cranes offer

The national beach soccer team, the Sand Cranes, yesterday commenced residential training at Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru.

To improve the team’s display in the pending Beach Soccer Afcon qualifiers, Fufa had mooted the idea of partnering head coach Salim Muwonge with three-time league winner Charles Ayiekoh.

As the team entered camp yesterday to prepare for the March 27 date with Ghana, Ayiekoh, also Mubs and Maroons coach, flatly rejected the offer over what he termed as “disrespect and ambiguity.”

“I attended initial meetings to work with the Sand Cranes but when I learned that I was to act as just a fitness coach, I opted out. I’m way better than that,” he told Daily Monitor.

However, Ayiekoh reckons the Sand Cranes have what it takes to beat Ghana.

“Muwonge can only get to work with the entire team on Friday, which is a week away from the big game. Fufa should prepare two friendly games with neighbouring countries because the team has been inactive for long,” he advised.

Playing from Njeru will be the first time Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA) plays away from lake shores. Fufa have set up a standard sand pitch in Njeru but with the Afcon qualifier looming, the stands and dugouts are yet to be completed.

UBSA vice chairman Peter Seguya believes the facility will be ready.

“Many of the beaches we have been using were affected by the rise in lake water levels but this is timely and we hope it will help to host tournaments,” he said.

The last time Uganda hosted an Afcon qualifier, the game was at Spennah beach aganst Ivory Coast, who protested the facility as being substandard.

Muwonge is optimistic of his team adapting and gaining fitness in time to face off with Ghana.

“Some players have reported and we have started working on the basics. We’ll build a competitive team,” he said.

