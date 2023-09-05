Aziku fends off teammates to top Dolphins Fast and Furious

Swimmer Ian Aziku ceded the 100m individual medley (IM), 50m freestyle and 50m butterfly to Pendo Kaumi then the 50m backstroke to Malcolm Nahamya but still topped the 15 and over boys at the Dolphins Fast and Furious Gala held on Saturday at Lloli Park – Akamwesi Mall, Kanyanya.

Kaumi’s push to the top was stopped by his failure to score in the 50m breaststroke while Nahamya, 15, had only one point in the 50m fly, where their Dolphins teammate Kaumi actually lowered the championship record (CR) to 27.41 – microseconds ahead of Ambala Atuhaire’s 27.64.

Aziku, 16, also broke age group’s 50m breaststroke CR from the 31.27 made years back by Tendo Mukalazi to 30.82. He also beat Silverfin Academy’s Namanya Ampaire in the gala that uniquely recognizes individual performance rather than team efforts.

Silverfin’s Karla Mugisha, 17, topped the senior girls and although she hardly had anyone to worry about save for Aquatic Academy’s Isabella Magezi in the 50m backstroke, she showed form in lowering Selina Katumba’s 38.64 to 38.43.

In the competitive 13-14 boys’ age group, Dolphins’ Nathan Nsereko (49 points) lowered the CR in the 100m IM to 1:06.22 from Paulsen Setumba’s 1:08.00 and the 50m breaststroke one from Adnan Kabuye’s 34.24 to 31.68 en route to beating Sailfish’s Arthur Mwase by three points.

For the girls in this group, Aquatics’ Rahmah Nakasule did not have to break any sweat to win all her five races.

Maximum points

However, for the 11-12 year girls’ Zara Mbanga sunk Kirabo Namutebi’s 100m IM 1:15.43 to 1:14.90 and also marginally beat Jaguar teammate Peyton Suubi (32.91) by 21 microseconds in their 50m fly face off to finish top of the age group with 50 maximum points.

Torpedoes’ Jonathan Kaweesa also managed to fend off competition from Sailfish’s Jaden Mwase, teammate Aiden Immelman and Supra’s Irah Atwenda to top the 11-12 boys.

Torpedo also dominated the 9-10 boys with Elijah Ayesiga winning all his races save for the 50m back that went to Jaguar’s Lucas Sekabira (34.14). For the girls’ Mushira Nabatanzi won the 50m free to fend off Whales’ Erica Ahmedova Alesi who had won their 50m back and breast matches.

Top Performers

8 and Under

G: Audrey Nyonyintono (Black Panther) – 44 points

B: Abraham Munabi (Black Panther) – 49

9-10 Years

G: Mushira Nabatanzi (Aquatic Academy) – 48

B: Elijah Ayesiga (Torpedoes) – 49

11-12 years

G: Zara Mbanga (Jaguar) – 50

B: Jonathan Kaweesa (Torpedoes) – 46

13-14 Years

G: Rahmah Nakasule (Aquatic) – 50

B: Nathan Nsereko (Dolphins) – 49

15 and Over

G: Karla Mugisha (Silverfin Academy) – 49