Bach lauds Nnaabagereka on supporting youth

Claudia Bach, wife of International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach, left Uganda last week in awe of Buganda Kingdom’s Queen Her Royal Highness Nnaabagereka Sylvia Nagginda's works towards the youth through sport.

Mrs. Bach and Nagginda, who is the patron of the Special Olympics in Uganda, met during an event hosted by Belinda Blick, wife of IOC Member William Blick, during Thomas’ two-day official visit to Uganda.

This official function also had Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) president Donald Rukare’s wife Jackie Namara and Lydia Dhamuzungu, the UOC assistant secretary-general.

The interactions during the meeting bordered on discussions involving Nnaabagereka Nagginda’s efforts in raising skilled, knowledgeable and healthy youth in the country.

In collaboration with government agencies, ministries, and non-governmental organizations, Buganda’s Queen is spearheading various initiatives in the kingdom.

One notable initiative is the Ekisakate (Enclosure), which aims to teach and mentor children and youth aged 6 to 18 in various life skills.

“The Nnaabagereka also spoke about the importance of ‘Obuntubulamu’, which she believes is essential in all aspects of life,” read part of a statement after the event.

“As part of my work with children and youth, there is a need to address unemployment. Currently, the Foundation is establishing a Nnaabagereka Development Foundation Centre on a 100-acre site, which will focus on education while incorporating sports to foster personal growth,” she said.

Mrs. Bach (2nd L) got a feel of Kasubi Tombs.

While involved at the helm of Special Olympics in the country, the Nnaabagereka also witnessed how sports have significantly contributed to helping youth overcome depression and other life challenges.

Mrs. Bach expressed her appreciation for the Queen’s educational initiatives, also highlighting the importance of supporting individuals with mental disabilities by exposing them to sports and other vital skills.

Both Mrs. Blick and Mrs. Rukare spoke about empowering girls through information and communications technology and coding in partnership with Uganda’s chapter of the Commonwealth Business Women Africa.