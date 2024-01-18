Badgers serve different hockey flare with Ubuntu Cup

As players prepare for the new season, the off-season is usually time to try out new ideas.

For hockey players, it is not exactly off-season as the 2023 season had some of its final fixtures spill into late January 2024 but it is still preparation time as tournaments for this year will also hit off in earnest.

On Saturday, 67 players from different clubs came together, and combined under the available eight franchises to take part in the inaugural Ubuntu Cup – a five-aside tournament organized by Badgers Hockey Club at the Fast Sports Fusion Arena in Industrial Area, Kampala.

The unisex tournament required each of the eight teams to start at least two female players in each of their 10-minute matches.

The indoor tournament was won by Melinaes, which had Stewart Kavuma, Frank Nsubuga, most valuable male player of the tournament Cyrus Amanya, Ingrid Tendo, Nabirah Nakyenje after they beat Grisons 2-0 in the final. Amanya scored both goals.

Grisons had Emmanuel Baguma, men’s top scorer with seven goals Innocent Tumukunde, Jesse Byakagaba, Mackean Ndyamuhaki, girls’ most valuable player Valeria Nabukalu, Risen Kibaitira and Rachael Atim.

“This win has given us motivation to start the new season and also fight for trophies whe we return to our clubs,” Kavuma said.

"The games were shorter than a normal field hockey match but the intensity required to negotiate them was a good measure of fitness. The ball hardly goes out of play and to be successful, a team has to defend and attack in numbers.

"Also, the indoor tournament is a fresh idea. It is far different from the usual club tournaments that are organized in Lugogo serving the same teams and in most cases results.

“Ubuntu means "I am because you are" or "a person is a person because of other people." So the purpose of the tournament, firstly, was to celebrate our unity in the fraternity.

"We also want to encourage young players to keep in the sport. It is why we invited some students from Bweranyangi and Gayaza High School. They got an opportunity to play against some of the creme de la creme of our local fraternity. Some could even make successful tackles against them, dribble past them.

"And then we also wanted to have fun. At Lugogo, the games are usually tensed up,” Harold Ntale, one of the organisers, said.

Ubuntu Cup

Finals: Grisons 0-2 Melinaes

Semifinals: Martens 0-1 Melinaes

Grisons 4-0 Weasels

MVP (men): Cyrus Amanya

MVP (women): Valeria Nabukalu

Top scorer (men): Innocent Tumukunde – 7 goals