Badgers trap Stallions, Thunder strikes Makerere

Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Stallions have made their work cut out quite early in the season in the pursuit for a maiden National Hockey League (NHL) title.

Their 2-2 draw with Badgers in last Saturday’s encounter in Lugogo might now mean they need to win all remaining 14 league games to win the title. It is a brutal league, where record winners Wananchi barely lose games.

Mark Ojok struck first for Badgers as KHC applied no pressure on a loose ball. But Alfred Agaba converted from a penalty corner to equalize.

Aaron Opio then made it 2-1 for Badgers but Agaba equalized again to ensure it was 2-2 at halftime. Both sides cancelled each other out in the second half but KHC, now fourth on the 12-team log, were also guilty of missing chances on the plate.

The draw left the Stallions two points off Wananchi, who smashed the now 7th placed Rockets 8-0 on Sunday with goals from Jordan Achaye (3), Emmanuel Baguma (2), Fredrick Rwothomio, Jeremiah Owori, and Martin Okello.

Weatherhead also beat their other side Weatherhead Titans 17-2 with goals from Brian Okodi (five), Ashiraf Tumwesigye (4), Moses Tushabe (3), Arnold Kasumba (3), Isabirye Swalik, and Umar Mufumbiro on Sunday. Andrew Onyango scored twice for the 11th placed Titans just after they went 6-0 down.

Weatherhead moved to second with nine points alongside Thunders, who also beat 10th placed Makerere University 3-0 on the day. Swabur Kizito, Muhammad Babu, and Mushiraf Mugisa got the goals as they recovered from an identical loss to KHC the other weekend.

Originals, Swans soldier on

It was not all doom and gloom for KHC as their other side, Originals beat bottom-placed Wananchi Wabalozi 6-1 on Saturday. Habib Sewava and Savious Owen Kalema bagged braces while Benjamin Mkapa and Christian Ssali added the others as they moved to sixth. Gideon Kuteese scored the equalizer.

KHC ladies’ side Swans also get ticking despite a below-par performance as they beat 5th placed Weatherhead Diamonds 4-0. Sarah Arinaitwe (2), Norah Alum, and Pauline Ninsiima scored the goals.

They continue to top the table with 10 points alongside Wananchi HDF (Hockey Dreams Foundation), who beat 4th placed Weatherhead marginally 2-1. Juliet Babirye scored early for HDF but Thuwaibah Kiggundu equalized for Weatherhead in the 13th minute. Joyce Taaka then buried the game in the 50th minute.

Thunders win

Meanwhile, Thunders recorded only their second win in three years in the women’s league as they beat Makerere 4-1. Rayat Nabachwa, Shadia Nandugga, Vanessa Nanteza, and Jamirah Nkoleki scored the goals as they moved to sixth on the eight team log while Rachael Atim bagged a late consolation from the spot as they stayed bottom.

Wananchi recovered from their loss to HDF the other week by beating Deliverance Church of Uganda (DCU) 4-1 to keep within a point of the top. Jolly Alimo scored a hat-trick on top of Doreen Asiimwe’s goal while Brenda Achayo got the consolation as DCU remained dropped to seventh.

Results

KHC Originals 6-1 Wananchi Wabalozi

KHC Stallions 2-2 Badgers

Makerere University 0-3 Thunders

Weatherhead Titans 2-17 Weatherhead

Wananchi 8-0 Rockets

Table

Wananchi 4 3 1 0 26 6 10

Weatherhead 4 3 0 1 38 7 9

Thunders 4 3 0 1 21 6 9

KHC Stallions 4 2 2 0 15 7 8

Badgers 4 2 1 1 27 8 7

KHC Originals 4 2 1 1 16 23 7

Rockets 4 1 1 2 17 17 4

Makerere University 4 0 1 3 3 19 1

Weatherhead Titans 4 0 1 3 5 26 1

Wananchi Wabalozi 4 0 0 4 2 49 0





Women’s Results

Makerere University 1-4 Thunders

Weatherhead Diamonds 0-4 KHC Swans

Deliverance Church 1-4 Wananchi

Weatherhead 1-2 Wananchi HDF





Table

KHC Swans 4 3 1 0 31 2 10

Wananchi HDF 4 3 1 0 15 4 10

Wananchi 4 3 0 1 18 5 9

Weatherhead 4 2 0 2 21 8 6

Weatherhead Diamonds 4 1 1 2 8 14 4

Thunders 4 1 1 2 7 35 4

Deliverance Church 4 1 0 3 6 19 3