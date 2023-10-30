Badminton Challenge: How Uganda beat India to Nations Cup

Ramiah Bukenya, a Senior Two student fought her way to the finals of the 2023 City Tyres East African Badminton Challenge, achieving exactly what she promised on the opening day of the event.

Bukenya, a slim body with admirable speed and heart, lost her Under 15 Singles final to Olivia Kyomukama 2-1. She was also instrumental alongside Tracy Naluwooza in Mbogo High School’s victory in the girls’ team category.

But the biggest winner of the event that attracted 1500 participants was Team Uganda that defeated India and Kenya to hoist the Nations Cup.

Team captain Amos Muyanja was also Uganda’s talisman, winning both his singles games and either side of a doubles victory against India.

Muyanja’s first match was an end-to-end affair against India’s Kusal Guna. Each player stretched the other to the limit, with admirable speed and accuracy on Court 3.

Muyanja took the first set 21-13 but he admitted that over confidence—because he had beaten Guna in the Men’s Singles 2-0 on Saturday—cost him the second set 20-22. Now his work was cut out. He had to win the third set. And he did 21-14, giving Uganda a head start. Soon, Tracy Naluwooza walloped India’s Hirani Harshimi 2-0 (21-5, 21-8).

Muyanja then partnered with Muzafaru Lubega to defeat Nowfal Nazeem and his brother 2-0 in the nations’ cup men’s doubles.

Guna was meant to face Kenya’s Fred Nyaribo, but when he delayed, Muyanja stepped in and sorted the Kenyan 2-0, before his colleague Hamza Hanifa beat Kenya’s Maria Admani 2-0.

Now with five wins in five games in a three-team round robin, Uganda was the champ in waiting, as India finished second, Kenya third.

“It’s a great feeling aiding my country to this victory,” a delighted Muyanja said even before the crowning moment. “I also congratulate my teammates and coaches for this achievement. Last time Kenya ran away with it.”

SELECT WINNERS

U-10 (boys)

Alfredo Stefano

Uthman Hatwib

U-10 (girls)

Sayed Samara

Umaima Nabasirye

U-13 (boys)

Halder Daksh

Sam Bisaso

U-13 (girls)

Harshitha Loganatham

Divine Mwesigwa

U-15 (boys)

Arafat Kibirige

Batham Kaweesi

U-15 (girls)

Olivia Kyomukama

Ramiah Bukenya

U-19 (boys)

Kusal Guna

Eric Ofoyuru

U-19 Girls

Tracy Naluwooza

Ketty Ndagire

Men’s Singles

Augustus Owinyi

Abed Bukenya

Amos Muyanja

Akbar Oduka

Women’s Singles

Tracy Naluwooza

Assumpta Owomugisha

Razipur Sadat

Kimberly Ssendiwala

Schools

Boys: Kibuli SS

Girls: Mbogo High

UNIVERSITIES

Makerere University

Victoria University

NATIONS CUP

Uganda

India