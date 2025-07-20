Ball Games II: Uganda edging closer to Kakamega readiness

Schools were urged to keep the momentum going and not rest on their laurels after completing the Uganda Secondary School Sports Association (USSSA) Ball Games II in Tororo last Friday.

This is because they have less than three weeks to prepare for the August 12-22 Federation of East Africa Secondary School Sports Association (Feasssa) Games in Kakamega, Kenya.

In the demonstration games, most valuable player (MVP) Francis Alema dragged The Allen VR Stanley Secondary School (AVRS) from Mpigi to the gold medal position in boys’ baseball ahead of Lugazi’s Mehta SS and St. Peter’s College Nsambya. His schoolmate Sarah Atim also ensured AVRS topped Muni Girls in girls’ softball.

Kakira SS player Pius Ogwang was also named MVP as they topped Panyadoli Self Help in the boys and girls baseball 5s.

Meanwhile Daniel Mukisa ensured Mukono Kings High School were inaugural winners of the boys’ Futsal trophy with Kampala-based sides Kakungulu Memorial and Kyaddondo SS joining them on the podium.

Florence Abdekwene was named top scorer as Pader’s Kworo High School topped the girls’ ludo ahead of Royal College Namugongo and Kibingo Girls Sheema which produced MVP Linet Nuwagaba.

For the boys’ ludo, Royal College still managed silver and took the consolation of producing MVP in Titus Emwaku as Namisindwa-based Magale SS took gold and Kiira College Butiki settled for bronze.

Prossy Aloyo and Innocent Alesa were named best players in the girls’ and boys’ scrabble respectively as their school Rev. Jabuloni Isoke from Kitgum topped and came second in both categories respectively. The girls topped Wampewo Ntake and Seroma Christian High School while the boys finished between winners Ntare School and third-placed Namilyango College.

Wampewo Ntake won the girls’ chess with Patience Angel Atella named MVP as Iganga Girls and Maryhill H/S joined the podium. Daniel Mukundwa led St. Mary’s College Kisubi (Smack) to boys’ chess gold ahead of St. Henry’s College Kitovu and Jinja College.

Luzira SS were woodball champions in the girls’ category with Iganga SS and Mpoma School, which produced MVP Joy Mwanja Namuli, in second and third respectively. Luzira’s Jimmy Okello was named MVP in the boys’ category but his school was off the podium as Mengo SS, Airforce, and Standard H/S Zzana showed more team work.

Lacrosse will be played at the Feasssa Games for the first time and Bombo Army proved to be top representatives as they won gold in the girls’ category and silver in the boys’ – joined by Muzza SS and Nabisunsa Girls then champions Empower International Academy and Kigezi High School in both categories respectively. Tracy Ijangolet, from Muzza, and Owen Twinamatsiko from Empower were named MVPs in the respective categories.

St. Julian are the force in dancesport after bagging boys’ gold and girls’ silver. Sheema SS won the girls’ gold and Janan SS from Bombo got bronze while St. Mark’s College Namagoma and Muntuyera HS bagged the boys’ silver and bronze respectively.

Smack beat Mbarara High School, who were consoled with Timothy Amanya being named MVP, 21-5 to win the boys’ rugby 7s while Makerere College joined them in the podium.

Glory. Smack (blue) beat Mbarara High 21-5 in the boys' rugby 7s finals.

Nkoma SS topped the eight-team girls’ round-robin ahead of Kitgum Comprehensive School, Kijjabwemi SS, and Jinja SS, which had Caroline Aunea as MVP.

Jovia Anena led St. Mary’s College Kitende (Smask) to the U-16 girls’ basketball gold at the expense of Seroma and Seeta Main Campus. The latter also bagged silver in the boys’ category as their sister school Seeta High A Level Campus won gold and produced MVP in Kenneth Ewawu, with Seroma settling for bronze.

St. Noa Girls won the basketball 3x3 ahead of rivals Smask as Buddo SS settled for bronze after also settling for boys’ silver. Amus College won the boys’ gold while St. Cyprian Kyabakadde got bronze.

Kawempe, Smask for Cecafa

In the football category, Mupyanga Halima and Bainamu Tendo were named MVP and best keeper as Rines SS won the U-16 category. Kawempe Muslim finished second and St. Catherine Mbarara third. Florence Namukwaya of Bunya and Sharifa Nandesa of Lugazi Homestone were joint top scorers with 11 goals apiece.

MVP Bashir Edema and top scorer Joseph Kabira led Kyaddondo SS to gold in the U-16 boys’ football while there was no place for Bukedea Comprehensive School on the podium despite Imran Ndawula being named best keeper. Instead Mt. St. Henry’s High Mukono and Kakungulu High School were on the podium.

Agnes Nabukenya led Kawempe to beach soccer gold after they beat Mukono Kings 6-0 in the final. Standard High Zzana bagged girls’ bronze then had Julius Sendi leading them to boys’ gold at the expense of Ntare School and St. Lawrence Crown City.

Kawempe will also represent Uganda in the Cecafa region’s U-15 girls Caf Schools Football after edging St. Noa Girls’ and Bukedea Comprehensive in their round-robin competition. Smask also topped the boys’ for a third time in a row after beating Amus College 8-7 on penalties.

MVPs Ann Grace Amoding and Steven Aine Amooti led Bukedea Comprehensive to gold in both girls’ and boys’ beach volleyball. Seroma and Ngora HS joined them on the girls’ podium while Hilton High School and St. Mary's College Rushoroza were on the boys’ podium.

Kibuli SS only saw gold in girls’ handball at the expense of Gombe SS and Mbogo High School thanks mostly to the efforts of Haawa Nandeera. Jackson Katwesigye ensured Wampewo Ntake got more gold in boys’ handball ahead of Bombo Army and Mbogo Mixed.

Bukedea, inspired by Fortunate Nantege, also won girls’ volleyball ahead of St. Elizabeth and Amus College but they ceded gold to Namugongo Secondary and Vocational, which was inspired by William Opoya, in the boys’ category as Standard High School Zzana finished third.

Can't be stopped. Agnes Nabukenya took her football skills to the beach tournament too.



Buddo SS got their lone gold in netball after beating Smask 29-27 while Hamdan Islamic qualified for the Feasssa Games for the first time.

Acholi battle Sebei

In athletics, Millenium Universal College won the girls’ trophy with 61 points while Gombe and Sacred Heart Gulu came second with 59 points and third with 45 points respectively.

Gombe took the boys category with 35 points ahead of Millennium with 31 and Masindi Army with 23 points.

Tororo topped the girls’ district category with 87 points ahead of Butambala and Kitgum (both 71) while Gulu took the boys’ category with 53 points ahead of Tororo (49) and Wakiso (48).

That all translated into 173 points for Acholi zone, 120 for Bukedi, and 97 for both Mpigi and Sebei in the girls’ category then 143 for Acholi, 99 for Sebei, and 91 for Bukedi in the boys’ category. Acholi therefore topped the overall athletics zones with 316 points while Bukedi followed with 211 and Sebei 196.

In cross country, Sebei women topped with their own Peace Chebet, Edith Chelimo, and Ruth Chekwemoi finishing the 5.7km in 18:58.7, 19:18.9, and 19:30.2 respectively. Sebei’s Thomas Cheptoek (22.06.01), Ankole’s Cosmas Ampaire (22:22.5), and Jeremiah Kwemoi (22:44.0) – also from Sebei topped the boys’ 7.1km cross country course.

USSSA Ball Games II Medal Table

Sport Gold Silver Bronze

Futsal Mukono Kings Kakungulu MS Kyaddondo SS

Ludo (G) Kworo HS Royal C Namugongo Kibingo Girls

Ludo (B) Magale SS Royal C Namugongo Kiira College

Chess (G) Wampewo Ntake Iganga Girls Maryhill H/S

Chess (B) Smack St. Henry’s Kitovu Jinja College

Scrabble (G) Rev. Jabuloni Isoke Wampewo Ntake Seroma CHS

Scrabble (B) Ntare Rev. Jabuloni Isoke Namilyango College

Woodball (G) Luzira SS Iganga SS Mpoma

Woodball (B) Mengo SS Airforce Stahiza

Lacrosse (G) Bombo Army Muzza Nabisunsa

Lacrosse (B) Empower Bombo Army Kigezi H/S

DanceSport (G) Sheema SS St. Julian Gayaza Janan SS Bombo

DanceSport (B) St. Julian Gayaza St. Mark Namagoma Muntuyera HS

Rugby 7s (G) Nkoma SS Kitgum Comp… Kijjabwemi SS

Rugby 7s (B) Smack Mbarara HS Makerere College

Basketball (U16G) St. Mary’s Kitende Seroma CHS Seeta High Main

Basketball (U16B) Seeta High A Level Seeta High Main Seroma CHS

Basketball (3x3G) St. Noa Girls St. Mary’s Kitende Buddo SS

Basketball (3x3B) Amus College Buddo SS St. Cyprian Kyabakadde

Football (U16G) Rines SS Kawempe Muslim St. Catherine Mbarara

Football (U16B) Kyaddondo SS St. Henry Mukono Kakungulu HS

Beach soccer (G) Kawempe Muslim Mukono Kings Stahiza

Beach soccer (B) Stahiza Ntare St. Lawrence

Beach volleyball (G) Bukedea CS Seroma CHS Ngora HS

Beach volleyball (B) Bukedea CS Hilton HS St. Mary's Rushoroza

Volleyball (G) Bukedea CS St. Elizabeth Amus College

Volleyball (B) Namugongo S&V Bukedea CS Stahiza

Handball (G) Kibuli Gombe Mbogo HS

Handball (B) Wampewo Ntake Bombo Army Mbogo Mixed

Football (CafU15G) Kawempe Muslim St. Noa Girls Bukedea CS

Football (CafU15B) St. Mary’s Kitende Amus College

Netball Buddo SS St. Mary’s Kitende Hamdan Islamic

Athletics (G) Millennium Universal Gombe SS Sacred Heart

Athletics (B) Gombe SS Millennium Universal Masindi Army