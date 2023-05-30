Bank of Uganda ready for woodball World Cup

The World Cup is calling, the teams are putting final touches on their preparations and for most players, it’s about time.

For the Bank of Uganda woodball team, they are ready to put their best foot forward at the third edition of the Beach World Cup and Malaysia Open that will take place between July 26-31 in Pahang Malaysia.

Team manager Josephine Nantongo, who upgraded to the seniors this season after an impressive 2022 season, said the team is ready for the world stage.

“This is the time for us to shine. Because of the lockdown, our team performance has been limited to the national and regional events but we are good enough to compete at the international level and this is what we want to show,” Nantongo said.

Bank of Uganda is expected to be represented by three players; veteran William Osire, Nantongo and Kennedy Mutungisa.

Osire carries the most experience at the world stage having been part of the team to the World Cup to Singapore and Korea in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

Winners of the overall trophy at the highly competitive Kenya International Woodball Beach championship at the magnificent Diani Beach in Mombasa last year, Bank of Uganda was rewarded as the best corporate team in international events at the awards ceremony.

Osire, who won gold for a gate-in-one at the 2015 World Cup in Singapore says international exposure is key for any ambitious players.

“All the confidence I have now is built on earlier success in international events I have participated in. We must build resilience by allowing all players to feel the experience,” Osire, who is Bank of Uganda’s most decorated player, said.

Public Service in doubt

The Ministry of Public Service, the best team at the moment, may not present players at the world games because of a prohibitive travel policy.

Grace Mary Mugasa, the Minister of State for Public Service declared in April that they would present a team to the World Cup but the Permanent Secretary Catherine Bitarakwate Musingwiire expressed fears that the ministry's position on foreign travel could be an impediment.

In January, President Museveni announced austerity measures banning members of parliament and civil servants from overseas travel to trim what he called wasteful expenditure. As officers of a public institution, the woodball team could face the consequences.

Public Service has so far won the first corporate circuit, the Kyambogo Open and the Women's Day championship becoming the only consistent team at the podium.