Bankers’ gala promises beyond finish line

When the CEO Golf Tournament of the Bankers Sports Gala tees off at the Uganda Golf Club on September 25, expect action beyond the 18th hole.

The Bankers Gala, which has happened since 2000, is organised by the Uganda Institute of Banking and Financial Services (UIBFS) as a tool to break the bankers’ routine and share experiences, network and enhance their physical and mental wellness.

“This gala is not just about competition. It is a platform where we, as bankers and financial sector professionals, step away from our desks and offices to connect, to celebrate teamwork, and to promote wellness. It is a reminder that while we work hard to keep our sector strong, we must also take care of ourselves,” said Goretti Masadde, the UIBFS CEO during the Bankers’ Run/Walk on Friday evening.

The event kicked off the 2025 gala at the UBA offices in Muyenga as participants tested their endurance over 3km, 5km, and 7km distances.

Michael Mugabi, the UIBFS board chair lauded said the theme ‘Beyond the Finish Line,’ could not be more relevant. “It speaks to endurance and the determination to go further than expected. Just like in our sector, where challenges demand innovation and persistence, today’s run is not only about crossing the line—it is about pushing ourselves, supporting each other, and embracing wellness as a lifestyle,” he said.

Masadde emphasised that the benefits are boundless “to the bankers and the clients who will be served by very alert and happy staff.”

For now until October 4, participants are engaging in the Fitness Challenge of 5,000 steps daily while being tracked by the UIBFS App which was launched Friday.

Last year Bank of Uganda was the overall winner, with a 72.26 percentage after winning table tennis—for the first time—chess and darts.

Phillip Andrew Wabulya, BOU’s head of risk and strategy, said the central bank is ready to defend its crown having invested heavily in the belief of “a healthy mind fosters a healthy economy.”

At least 26 banking and financial institutions confirmed entry into this year’s edition, which will stretch till October 19, with a variety of indoor and outdoor games like pool table, swimming, quizzes, Go Karting, football, netball, basketball, CEO Golf Tournament, among others.

At the climax dinner on November 7, Centenary Bank wishes to wear more gold medals than the one they got in tug of war 2024, while dfcu aims beyond their volleyball gold and overall silver medal.

2024 TOP FIVE OVERALL

Bank of Uganda 72.26%

dfcu 70.03%

Equity 65.21%

Centenary 63.40%