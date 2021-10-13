Bankers plan to celebrate fitness with digital gala

By George Katongole More by this Author

The Uganda Bankers Association and the Uganda Institute of Banking and Financial Services will present its first digital Bankers’ Sports Gala in a technology–led presentation of extravagant proportions.

Inspired by the challenges brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, up to 25 banks will take part in the virtual gala under the theme “Fitness and wellness as a lifestyle”.

According to the organisers, the event will have a series of activities that include a 21-day fitness challenge, online chess championship, online quiz and a virtual run.

To mark the beginning of the gala, a CEO walk and run was held at Serena Hotel last week and a mass vaccination exercise for all bank staff.

Gorrette Masadde, the chief executive of the institute explained the relevance of stepping in the digital gala emphasising that keeping all staff healthy is an important aspect in the banking sector.

“The spirit of the games will be maintained during this year’s gala. Although there will not be any physical interactions, participation will be an important part of the games. The organisers have partnered with Beyond Sports, a non-profit organisation to run the activities.

Hannington Musoke, an event manager with Beyond Sports explained that participants will download the Google Fit app which will be used to track daily performance.

“We want to create a routine and consistency of physical activities. Each participant will have to walk a minimum of 50,000 steps a day which will contribute to 20 per cent of the total mark,” Musoke said.

In the freestyle fitness challenge, each participant will record a one-minute video to submit. Every bank will choose who will represent their bank at the final submissions.

Samuel Kirubi, the Board chairman of Uganda Institute of Banking and Financial Services was upbeat with the innovation saying it covers the gap for the missed activities in 2020.

“The gala has in the past been dominated by the physically fit athletes but the intensity of the pandemic and the containment measures could not allow us to organise physical contact activities. We understand so well that this calls for a new dimension of doing things. Even in the world we live in, we must always rethink how we get into new space. This virtual gala is a great innovation,” he said during the official launch.

Dr Twinemanzi Tumubweine, the Executive Director of the Bank Supervision, who presided over as the chief guest encouraged the participants to maintain a high level of discipline.

“Physical fitness requires a lot of discipline and over 21 days, this will be crucial for the participants.

Mathias Katamba, the MD DFCU Bank and chairman association of the bankers explained that although the circumstances are testing, they will “bend but will not break”.

This year’s gala is organised by UBA Bank.

