Banks share golf and swimming honours

Bank of Uganda, the overall kings of the 2024 Annual Bankers Sports Gala, are plotting to defend their ultimate prize by picking valuable points in different sports disciplines at the 2025 edition.

In the CEO Golf Challenge at the Uganda Golf Club, for instance, despite missing out on the men’s gold medal, BoU gathered 138 points—the highest total—to win discipline.

In the men’s category, Stanbic Bank’s Samuel Bulenzi took gold with 42 points, BoU’s Kenneth Egesa took silver with 39 points while Equity Bank’s Peter Sekyanzi settled for bronze with 35 points.

But BoU’s Patience Musiime, of Namulonge Golf Club, stood tallest among the ladies, scoring 34 points. Equity’s Elizabeth Wahito came second with 29 points, while NCBA’s Olivia Nakuya finished third with 28 points.

At the end of the day, the central bank tallied the highest points, followed by Equity with 134 points, and NCBA in third place with 120 points.

In the swimming challenge at Hotel Africana, the 29 banks competed in the men's and women's individual races before the men and women teamed up for the mixed relays.

Last year, Ecobank and dfcu won the men’s and women’s swimming races respectively, while Ecobank won the relays.

This year, however, dfcu’s royal blues came in finer form bagging the overall title. Defending champions Eco Bank came second while BoU came third.

Meanwhile, 1885 bankers participated in the fitness challenge which ended Sunday October 5, with over 600 successfully completing the challenge of walking 5,000 steps daily for 30 days, which guarantees them a medal.

Elsewhere, after answering a variety of questions ranging from the world’s longest river to the first rocket to land on the moon, dfcu landed the overall trophy in the quiz challenge. Finance Trust Bank came second, while BoU came third.

This year’s event which climaxes October 19, is jointly organised by the Uganda Institute of Banking and Financial Services (UIBFS), and the Uganda Bankers Association (UBA) under the theme: “Beyond the finish line.”

GOLF MEDALLISTS

MEN

Samuel Bulenzi (Stanbic) 42pts

Kenneth Egesa (BoU) 39pts

Peter Sekyanzi (Equity) 35pts

WOMEN

Patience Musiime (BoU) 34pts

Elizabeth Wahito (Equity) 29pts

Olivia Nakuya (NCBA) 28pts

SWIMMING

MEN

1 - Ecobank

2 - dfcu

3- Stanchart

WOMEN

1- Bank of Uganda

2- Ecobank

3- dfcu

RELAYS

1 - dfcu

2 -Bank of Uganda