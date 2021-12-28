Baseball harnesses community role in year of pandemic

Steward. Okuya is growing baseball. PHOTO/G. Katongole 

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • Early this year, the association returned to the diamond with activities like the Mt Elgon Series against Kenya, Regional Series, the Corporate Slow Pitch and a coaching session and the prestigious Jackie Robinson Legacy baseball clinics.

Despite the lingering Covid-19 pandemic, 2021 has been a big rebound year for baseball activities and a banner year for semi-professional opportunities.
The positive growth signs indicate team effort and the ingenuity of Uganda Baseball and Softball Association (UBSA) president Felix Okuye. His effort to focus on growth is paying off.

